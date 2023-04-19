Brian Stelter Does Not Know Why CNN Fired Him: 'We Were Doing Fantastic Journalism'

Former CNN host Brian Stelter revealed he does not know the reason why he was fired from CNN as their chief media correspondent and anchor of "Reliable Sources" by the new leadership.

Speaking on NewsNation with Dan Abrams, Stelter defended his tenure, which was constantly mocked for being disingenuous about liberal bias the mainstream media has and providing cover for news outlets that were not Fox News and Democrats.

"You recently left CNN...clear they kind of push you out," Abrams said.

"I've embraced the f word, Dan, fired!" Stelter said, laughing.

"Why do you think you got fired? Abrams asked.

"I don't know...I really, truly don’t know," Stelter said. "I know I had a popular show by CNN standards and I know that it was pretty cheap to produce. But I also know every show gets canceled eventually."

Stelter went on to say he believes the new CNN is doing its job to lower the "temperature" from heated rhetoric and he wants CNN to succeed because the country needs a lot of news outlets.

"I think we were doing fantastic journalism at CNN for the nine years that I was there," Stelter added. "I also think Fox News really enjoyed making me a target and using horrible names...Fox often takes the low road, they enjoyed making me into a target and I think they enjoyed seeing me leave CNN, but I guess I'm not that easy to get rid of."

Stelter said he is content not knowing what the reason was that prompted CNN leadership to get rid of him because "I accomplished what I wanted to."