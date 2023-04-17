The Chinese Were Operating Their Own Police Station in New York City
The Climate Lunatics Have a New Food Target
GOP Candidates' Finance Woes, Tran-Heuser-Busch, and the Left Coming for Your Kids
Progressive Reporter Highlights the Gross Hypocrisy Surrounding the Pentagon Leaker
Roads Are 'Designed' to Kill Minorities, Says Transportation Secretary
Why McCarthy Is Telling Biden 'Enough Is Enough'
Democrats Hammering Feinstein's Age and Cognition Reinforces Argument for Biden's Removal
The Larry O'Connor and Kurt Schlichter Crossover
Incoming Mayor's Statement About Weekend Riots Shows How Much Trouble Chicago Is in
New Poll Shows Americans’ Views on the Availability of the Abortion Pill
Missouri to Implement Irreversible Transgender Treatment Restrictions
Former Planned Parenthood Staffer Commits Suicide After Botched Child Porn Raid
Air National Guardsman Arrested After Applying to Be a Hitman on Parody Website
Dem Governor Signs Bills Creating a 'Safe Haven' for Abortion and Transgender Care
Tipsheet

'Props': Dems' Callousness Towards NYC Crime Victims Was on Full Display

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 17, 2023 2:00 PM

Some of the Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee insulted and patronized the witnesses who testified in Monday's hearing about violent crime in New York City by calling them "props" or by disregarding their criticisms of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) said the families of victims who were testifying were props for the Republican party.

"The Republican witnesses who have used their time to District Attorney Bragg have served as props in a MAGA Broadway production," Johnson said, which caused an uproar from the audience. Chairman Jim Jordan had to call the hearing into order to allow Johnson to finish his remarks.

When Democrats brought up former President Donald Trump and his criminal case being brought forward by Bragg, the audience continued to shout at them. Two men shouted how Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) was a "scumbag" for politicizing the hearing.

Recommended

Roads Are 'Designed' to Kill Minorities, Says Transportation Secretary Spencer Brown

When Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) said the Republicans were using the victims' families as cover for Trump, Madeline Brame, whose son was killed in a stabbing and two of the people involved are walking free, reamed him out for patronizing her.

"That's why I walked away from the planation of the Democratic party!" she said.


Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Roads Are 'Designed' to Kill Minorities, Says Transportation Secretary Spencer Brown
Why McCarthy Is Telling Biden 'Enough Is Enough' Spencer Brown
The Climate Lunatics Have a New Food Target Katie Pavlich
Republicans Should Eagerly Support the Tennessee Twerp Trio Kurt Schlichter
Why Bernie Sanders Got Testy During His MSNBC Segment With Jen Psaki Matt Vespa
Liberals Get A Big Dose Of Their Own Medicine Derek Hunter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Roads Are 'Designed' to Kill Minorities, Says Transportation Secretary Spencer Brown