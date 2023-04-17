'Props': Dems' Callousness Towards NYC Crime Victims Was on Full Display

Some of the Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee insulted and patronized the witnesses who testified in Monday's hearing about violent crime in New York City by calling them "props" or by disregarding their criticisms of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) said the families of victims who were testifying were props for the Republican party.

"The Republican witnesses who have used their time to District Attorney Bragg have served as props in a MAGA Broadway production," Johnson said, which caused an uproar from the audience. Chairman Jim Jordan had to call the hearing into order to allow Johnson to finish his remarks.

.@RepHankJohnson causes an uproar in the committee room after accusing witnesses who lost family members in violent crime of being "props in a MAGA Republican production" to attack DA Alvin Bragg. pic.twitter.com/6FN4whU13P — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 17, 2023

When Democrats brought up former President Donald Trump and his criminal case being brought forward by Bragg, the audience continued to shout at them. Two men shouted how Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) was a "scumbag" for politicizing the hearing.

.@RepAdamSchiff gets heckled by an audience member after bringing up Donald Trump during the committee's hearing about violent crime in NYC.



The man shouts "Your'e a scumbag!" to Schiff. pic.twitter.com/tyd2odiw2A — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 17, 2023

When Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) said the Republicans were using the victims' families as cover for Trump, Madeline Brame, whose son was killed in a stabbing and two of the people involved are walking free, reamed him out for patronizing her.

"That's why I walked away from the planation of the Democratic party!" she said.

Madeline Brame, whose son was killed in a stabbing, reams out @RepDanGoldman:



"Don't insult my intelligence!"



"That's why I walked away from the planation of the Democratic party!" pic.twitter.com/6xluEAVi1f — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 17, 2023



