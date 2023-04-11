The Numbers Are in on Bud Light's Decision to Go Woke
Tipsheet

One More Big Company Is Saying Goodbye to Crime-Ridden San Francisco

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 11, 2023 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

San Francisco's "progressive" view on crime has resulted yet another big-name company to leave the downtown area. This time, it's Whole Foods.

The San Francisco Standard reports the Whole Foods is closing after being open for less than a year. The reasons include safety concerns for staff and customers:

'We are closing our Trinity location only for the time being,' a Whole Foods spokesperson said in a statement. 'If we feel we can ensure the safety of our team members in the store, we will evaluate a reopening of our Trinity location.'

A City Hall source told The Standard the company cited deteriorating street conditions around drug use and crime near the grocery store as a reason for its closure.

Efforts to make the Whole Foods safer included reducing hours and enforcing bathroom rules after finding syringes and pipes. San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Matt Dorsey said on Twitter he was disappointed with news, admitting that, "Our neighborhood waited a long time for this supermarket, but we’re also well aware of problems they’ve experienced with drug-related retail theft, adjacent drug markets, and the many safety issues related to them."

