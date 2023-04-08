Biden Administration's New Title IX Proposal Would 'Destroy' Women's Sports
Racism, Inc.
Biden Administration Responds to Federal Judge Blocking FDA Approval of Abortion Pill
Trans Activist Violently Assaults Riley Gaines at SFSU Speech
Cheating 20th Century Prophets: Part II
The Kennedy Family’s Love Affair With Fidel Castro and Che Guevara
Doing the Left's Game Better
Kristi Noem Threatens Legal Action Against Biden Over Title IX Changes That Would...
IRS Plans to Hire 30,000 More Agents to Harass Hard-Working Americans
Thoughts on the Passion, Death, and Resurrection of Jesus
Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Signals Regime Split
Are Republicans Falling for Sanders’ Stealth Socialism?
Democratic Presidents Past and Present Put Out Stunningly Ignorant Tweets on Expelled Tenn...
Trump, GOP Respond to Biden Report Blaming Him for Afghanistan Withdrawal
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Defends Chaotic Anti-Gun Protest in TN Captiol

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 08, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Vice President Kamala Harris defended the actions of three Tennessee state lawmakers and the protesters who interrupted House proceedings, which also saw lawmakers having to be escorted by Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers when they left the chamber.

Two of the three representatives, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, were expelled by their colleagues for being disorderly during House business while Gloria Johnson was saved from expulsion by one vote.

"They chose to lead and show courage to say that a democracy allows for places for the people's voice will be heard and honored and respected. And they understood the importance, these three...to say the people will not be silenced. To say that a democracy hears the cries, hears the pleas, who hears the demands of its people who say the children should be able to live and be safe and go to school and not be in fear!" Harris proclaimed.

The incident that resulted in the heated debate over the representatives' expulsions resulted in shoving matches between troopers and protesters after the crowd attempted to prevent other elected officials from being able to leave or return to the House chamber. 

Recommended

Democratic Presidents Past and Present Put Out Stunningly Ignorant Tweets on Expelled Tenn. Members Rebecca Downs

The protest at the state Capitol was in response to the school shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, which resulted in the deaths of three young children and three adults. The shooter identified as transgender and left behind a manifesto, along with other pieces of evidence, that indicate she specifically targeted the school. Another location to attack was scouted before the shooter did not choose it because it had too much security.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democratic Presidents Past and Present Put Out Stunningly Ignorant Tweets on Expelled Tenn. Members Rebecca Downs
Kristi Noem Threatens Legal Action Against Biden Over Title IX Changes That Would Harm Female Sports Sarah Arnold
Racism, Inc. Mark Lewis
Why Democrats Are Calling for Justice Thomas to Be 'Impeached' Leah Barkoukis
This Is Who Chicago's New Mayor Says Should Respond to Crime Scenes Julio Rosas
Biden Administration's New Title IX Proposal Would 'Destroy' Women's Sports Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Democratic Presidents Past and Present Put Out Stunningly Ignorant Tweets on Expelled Tenn. Members Rebecca Downs