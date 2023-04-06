CO Police Arrest Transgender Person for Planning to Attack Schools and Churches

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a former Colorado Springs student for planning to attack a school he used to attend along with other schools in the area with firearms and bombs.

KRDO reports 19-year-old William Whitworth, who identifies as “Lilly," was charged after an investigation into "threats involving schools in Colorado Springs Academy District 20." The Sheriff's Office were tipped off after getting a call to the house where Whitworth resided. When deputies arrived, they "spoke with someone at the door who said that someone inside was "very upset and punched holes inside the walls." The affidavit refers to Whitworth as Lilly and uses she/her pronouns.

During the course of the investigation, Whitworth was asked if he was going to shoot up a school, to which he nodded yes. When asked why he was planning on doing that, Whitworth stated, "No specific reason." Whitworth admitted to planning "about a third of the way from doing it," verifying again that Timberview Middle School was one of the "main targets" currently and other targets were churches.

The affidavit states investigators found the manifesto, a dry-erase board with floor plans, and a list of names in a notebook. The dry-erase board was so detailed of the school's layout, it included labels identifying the office, bathrooms, classrooms, and the different levels:

In two different notebooks, deputies found more floor plans, a drawing of a clock to use a detonation device stating, 'Remove clock intemials and drive a screw into the desired detonation time on the face of the clock' and 'Is this what they meant when they said making a mockery of the massacre?' Whitmore stated she watched a video on YouTube on 'how to do it' regarding the picture of a detonator. Deputies obtained a search warrant of the home and found 'The Communist Manifesto' by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels and more books with notes. Written inside one book had written inside, 'Ways I want to die,' with a list stating murder, burning alive, freezing, and drowning.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre praised the "LGBTQI+" community on Thursday because, "They are fierce. They fight back." Whitmore's arrest comes shortly after another transgender person attacked a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, killing three students and three adults before responding officers took her out.

KJP: It's "awful news" when states ban sex change surgeries for minors.



