Hey, Remember That Ohio Train Crash?
Karine Jean-Pierre Couldn't Keep a Straight Face While Claiming Biden 'Follows the Law'
Libs Lose It After Twitter Slaps NPR With ‘State-Affiliated Media’ Label
Heroic Police Officers Who Stopped Trans Shooter Give Their Side of the Story
In Defense From 'State-Affiliated' Label, NPR Makes Claims That Do Not Hold Up
You're Being Played, Republicans!
DeSantis Hasn't Announced His Candidacy, But Just Nabbed Another Congressional Endorsement
Despite Happening on April 1, the Latest News From the UN Is 'Not...
KJP Shrugs Off Categorizing Shooting That Targeted Christians as a Hate Crime
New Poll Shows If Florida Republicans Will Back DeSantis or Trump in 2024
NC Democratic Lawmaker Switches Parties, Handing Republicans Veto-Proof Supermajority
Stacey Abrams Has Found Another Job
11-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide in School Restroom After Alleged Bullying
GOP Members Call Out Mexican President for Outrageous Claim Fentanyl Is a 'U.S....
Tipsheet

Rachel Maddow's Reason Why MSNBC Did Not Air Trump's Speech Drips With Irony

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 05, 2023 3:15 PM
Townhall Media

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow explained to viewers Tuesday evening the network would not be airing former President Donald Trump's speech live because they don't want to air things that are not true.

"Let me just say, just a moment business here, then I will come to you in just one second. I need to tell you that right now the former president himself is making remarks tonight from his home in Florida. As far as we can tell, what we are prepared for here is that this is basically a campaign speech in which he is repeating his same lies and allegations against his perceived enemies," Maddow stated.

"It is just getting started, so far he is just giving his normal list of grievances. We don’t consider that necessarily newsworthy and there is a cost to us as a new organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things so our deal with you is that we will monitor these remarks," she further explained.         

Maddow claiming they don't want to air untrue things is hilarious considering they have done just that with topics such as the Russiagate hoax, of which Maddow was a big promoter of during Trump's presidency. That night's panelists such as Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace also ran afoul into the network's new guidelines.           

Recommended

Does Trump See the Trap the Left Is Setting? Matt Vespa

In either case, Trump railed against the Manhattan District Attorney's case against him as election interference. Conservative and liberal legal analysts alike have said the indictment is very weak and does not hold up under scrutiny.   


Tags: MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Does Trump See the Trap the Left Is Setting? Matt Vespa
'Chicago Has Fallen': Conservatives React to Mayoral Election Results Leah Barkoukis
Karine Jean-Pierre Couldn't Keep a Straight Face While Claiming Biden 'Follows the Law' Spencer Brown
Libs Lose It After Twitter Slaps NPR With ‘State-Affiliated Media’ Label Spencer Brown
Heroic Police Officers Who Stopped Trans Shooter Give Their Side of the Story Julio Rosas
Why Stormy Daniels Was Just Ordered to Pay Donald Trump $122K Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Does Trump See the Trap the Left Is Setting? Matt Vespa