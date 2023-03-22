Here's the Position Van Jones Took on Trump's Possible Indictment. It Enraged the...
Tipsheet

Denver High School That Experienced a Shooting Had Gotten Rid of Police Officers

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  March 22, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It has been revealed that a high school in Denver, Colorado experienced a school shooting on Wednesday after a student was being patted down by staff members, and shot two of them, did not have school resource officers because the public school system got rid of them in 2020.

Fox News Senior Correspondent Alicia Acuna, whose child who attends Denver East High School, reported the school has the pat downs be conducted by unarmed staff for students who have histories of violent behavior. Acuna said parents were not made aware of the safety measure prior to the shooting.

Wednesday's shooting comes shortly after 16-year-old Luis Garcia, who attended Denver East High School, was shot near the campus in February. He eventually died from his wounds in the hospital. The shooting prompted students to protest for police officers to be put back in schools. Denver School Board Vice President Auon 'Tai Anderson, who championed to remove school resource officers, dismissed the students' call.

"SROs will not be coming back to the Denver Public Schools," Anderson said, according ABC 7 Denver. "Although we must have a working relationship with our law enforcement, that does not mean they need to be physically present within our building. Denver Public Schools has a robust department of safety that is both present in our schools and armed patrol that can respond to our schools in minutes if anything were to happen."


