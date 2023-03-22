Denver High School That Experienced a Shooting Had Gotten Rid of Police Officers

It has been revealed that a high school in Denver, Colorado experienced a school shooting on Wednesday after a student was being patted down by staff members, and shot two of them, did not have school resource officers because the public school system got rid of them in 2020.

Fox News Senior Correspondent Alicia Acuna, whose child who attends Denver East High School, reported the school has the pat downs be conducted by unarmed staff for students who have histories of violent behavior. Acuna said parents were not made aware of the safety measure prior to the shooting.

Fox's Alicia Acuna reveals two administrators were shot at her son's school while patting down a student because Denver Public Schools defunded their SRO program. She adds a student was recently fatally shot in their car, leading students to demand police be reinstated.

A minutes later, Sandra Smith digs up the 2020 Denver Public Schools statement touting the removal of police from schools because it "contributes to the school to prison pipeline" as "black & brown students arrested...are more likely to end up in the adult criminal system"

Wednesday's shooting comes shortly after 16-year-old Luis Garcia, who attended Denver East High School, was shot near the campus in February. He eventually died from his wounds in the hospital. The shooting prompted students to protest for police officers to be put back in schools. Denver School Board Vice President Auon 'Tai Anderson, who championed to remove school resource officers, dismissed the students' call.

"SROs will not be coming back to the Denver Public Schools," Anderson said, according ABC 7 Denver. "Although we must have a working relationship with our law enforcement, that does not mean they need to be physically present within our building. Denver Public Schools has a robust department of safety that is both present in our schools and armed patrol that can respond to our schools in minutes if anything were to happen."

JUST IN: A student shot and injured two staff members at East High School in Denver, Mayor Michael Hancock says.



"One's in surgery right now, the other one is stable and able to talk and give statements in terms of what happened," Hancock says.




