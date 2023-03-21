'Highly Disappointed': Trump Supporters Outside Mar-a-Lago React to DeSantis' Statement

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A few dozen supporters of former President Donald Trump rallied on Bingham Island, just outside his home at Mar-a-Lago, on the day he said he was going to be indicted and arrested by order of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Most of the supporters who spoke with Townhall said they were disappointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' (R) statement he made on Monday about the news-making possibility. Others said they thought the statement was fine but he should not run for president. Each of those who were interviewed by Townhall said they voted for DeSantis in the 2022 election.

DeSantis said he doesn't know what goes into paying a porn star as hush money for an alleged affair but added what Bragg was doing was wrong because he is using his office for political reasons, not justice.

"We won’t be involved in this. I have no interest in getting involved in some type of manufactured circus by some Soros DA. Okay, he’s trying to do a political spectacle, he’s trying to virtue signal for his base. I’ve got real issues I got a deal with here in the state of Florida," DeSantis continued. "I’ve got to spend my time on issues that actually matter to people."

Ralph said he was content to see DeSantis stating he was against what was happening to Trump but wants him to stay as governor of Florida, "he was doing great things, but we're not sure anymore."

Mary Kelly, holding a Trump flag, said she thought DeSantis' remarks were, "Pathetic, because he needs to support out president. He needs to say something, to take a stand about what they're doing. I don't have a warm and fuzzy feeling about Ron DeSantis."

"I think he could've stood up to the New York DA. You could tell he read his script from his handlers. That was it. He didn't stand up for anybody. He didn't up for Trump...Disappointed. Highly disappointed I would say. He's disappointed me before," Dawn S. explained.

"Smart move on his part. Why get involved with something that has nothing to do with you and nothing with the state of Florida? What else is there for him to say other than, 'This is BS,'" Debbie said. "He made his statement clear that this is a bunch of BS. DeSantis did exactly what he should do."

Even with the agreement with his statement, Debbie said she would still vote for Trump over DeSantis in the 2024 primary should the governor get into the race.

As Spencer has already reported, the Manhattan grand jury in Trump's case has scheduled testimony from another witness on Wednesday, meaning should he be indicted, it will probably not come until next week.