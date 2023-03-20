Leading Conservatives Issue Warning as Trump Indictment Allegedly Looms
The Norm Is Gone
The Embarrassing Talking Point NBC News Recycled About Global Warming
House Republicans Demand Testimony From Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg
We're Trying to Rehash This Old COVID Theory Again
UN Calls for Economic Ruin to 'Diffuse the Climate Time-Bomb'
Did Another Toxic Crisis Bubble Up in Joe Biden's America?
The Hush Money Double Standard
DeSantis Breaks His Silence Over Possible Trump Indictment
Turley Has Some Thoughts on Manhattan DA's Trump Probe
About That New York Times Report About New 'Evidence' for COVID's Natural Origins...
DOJ Asks Supreme Court to Fast-Track Review of Domestic Violence Gun Law
The Greatest Risk to Americans Is the Federal Government, Not Bank Failures
A Looming Political Prosecution
Tipsheet

John Kennedy Has Advice for Trump Supporters Upset With Possible Indictment

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  March 20, 2023 10:15 AM
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) added his voice to the calls for calm ahead of the possibility for former President Donald Trump getting indicted and arrested at the behest of Manhattan's District Attorney Alvin Bragg over alleged payments to Stormy Daniels.

Trump posted on Truth Social he was going to be arrested on Tuesday but his 2024 campaign says they have not gotten confirmation if such an event will take place tomorrow. Nevertheless, the news of Trump potentially being handcuffed over something that prosecutors have chosen to not pursue in years past has riled up his base. Trump has called for protests to take place.

Kennedy was asked about the issue on Monday during an appearance on "Fox & Friends."

"I just wanted to ask one tiny little question to wrap this up, and that is, after he announced on TRUTH Social that he supposes he’s going to be arrested tomorrow, Donald Trump said, people should protest, protest, protest. Kevin McCarthy came out and said, ‘Don’t protest.’ Where do you come down on this?" Steve Doocy asked.

"Well, in America, you’re — you’re free to protest. You’re not really free if you can’t express yourself. But do it peacefully. Don’t — don’t — don’t be a knucklehead and — and — and riot. Do it peacefully," Kennedy answered.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said people should not protest if Trump is arrested but made it clear what Bragg is doing is not in the name of justice.

Recommended

DeSantis Breaks His Silence Over Possible Trump Indictment Julio Rosas


Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DeSantis Breaks His Silence Over Possible Trump Indictment Julio Rosas
Donald Trump Has No Path To General Election Victory Scott Morefield
UN Calls for Economic Ruin to 'Diffuse the Climate Time-Bomb' Spencer Brown
Invading Mexico Is Yet Another Terrible Idea Kurt Schlichter
A Looming Political Prosecution Guy Benson
Executive Orders and Federal Agency Rules Are Not Law Allen West
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
DeSantis Breaks His Silence Over Possible Trump Indictment Julio Rosas