John Kennedy Has Advice for Trump Supporters Upset With Possible Indictment

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) added his voice to the calls for calm ahead of the possibility for former President Donald Trump getting indicted and arrested at the behest of Manhattan's District Attorney Alvin Bragg over alleged payments to Stormy Daniels.

Trump posted on Truth Social he was going to be arrested on Tuesday but his 2024 campaign says they have not gotten confirmation if such an event will take place tomorrow. Nevertheless, the news of Trump potentially being handcuffed over something that prosecutors have chosen to not pursue in years past has riled up his base. Trump has called for protests to take place.

Kennedy was asked about the issue on Monday during an appearance on "Fox & Friends."

"I just wanted to ask one tiny little question to wrap this up, and that is, after he announced on TRUTH Social that he supposes he’s going to be arrested tomorrow, Donald Trump said, people should protest, protest, protest. Kevin McCarthy came out and said, ‘Don’t protest.’ Where do you come down on this?" Steve Doocy asked.

"Well, in America, you’re — you’re free to protest. You’re not really free if you can’t express yourself. But do it peacefully. Don’t — don’t — don’t be a knucklehead and — and — and riot. Do it peacefully," Kennedy answered.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said people should not protest if Trump is arrested but made it clear what Bragg is doing is not in the name of justice.

TRUMP INDICTMENT IMMINENT?: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is urging supporters to not protest should Trump be indicted, amid claims from the former President that he could be arrested this week. ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has more. pic.twitter.com/9srtunRsNS — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) March 20, 2023





