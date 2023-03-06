AOC's Met Gala Stunt Was Even Worse Than Previously Known
Tipsheet

Is This David Hogg's Least Dumb Take on Firearms?

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  March 06, 2023 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Gun control activist David Hogg has been on one recently with the number of unintelligent takes he has dolled out with regards to firearms, but he recently had one that made pro-gun advocates take a second look.

Hogg chastised gun control proponents who believe it is possible for the U.S. government to confiscate firearms within the United States. He called for more realistic solutions to address gun crime, "Like funding more research and MH programs to fight gun suicides."

Hogg even invited Twitter users to message him to "discuss what we can agree on to address the gun violence none of us want to continue."

Hogg was widely mocked, and even officially fact-checked on Twitter, last month after proclaiming, "You have no right to a gun. You are not a militia. When you’re talking about your second amendment rights you’re talking about a states right to have what is today the national guard." He said he believed the Supreme Court's opinion was wrong to decide the Second Amendment applies to individuals, which it does.

The Birdwatch note on Hogg's tweet states, "While individual opinions about the proper reading of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution differ widely, and have for generations, the United States Supreme Court has ruled that it does protect an individual right to bear arms (with certain limitations)."

Tags: GUN CONTROL

