DeSantis Throws Shade at Gavin Newsom While Visiting California

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) visited California over the weekend and noted how the state's governor, Gavin Newsom (D), seems to be obsessed with what is going on in Florida despite his state having many problems.

"I know you've got a lot of problems out here, but your governor is very concerned about what we are doing in Florida... so I figured I had to come by," DeSantis joked while giving a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

🔥👀Governor DeSantis ROASTS Newsom at the Reagan Library in California:



"I know you've got a lot of problems out here, but your governor is very concerned about what we are doing in Florida... so I figured I had to come by." pic.twitter.com/0xFLrHaMHb — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) March 5, 2023

Children should be taught to accept themselves as God made them. Schools should not lie to kids that they can choose their own gender.



And it should NOT be controversial to say this. 👇👇👇pic.twitter.com/D9e9KvtH0P — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) March 6, 2023

Newsom has tweeted relentlessly about DeSantis as speculation grows whether Newsom could be a 2024 contender if President Joe Biden is unable to run again or finish his current term. All the while Newsom's state continues to be plagued with homeless encampments, high cost of living, higher crime, among many other issues.

DeSantis’ version of “freedom” means he controls what you learn, what is said, and how you express it.



He is single-handedly targeting all the individual pillars of the first amendment: freedom of speech, freedom to assemble, and now—freedom of the press. https://t.co/kG3UcXnX1P — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 24, 2023

A federal judge asked Ron DeSantis’ general counsel to define “woke.”



His answer: Woke is “the belief there are systemic injustices in American society and the need to address them.”



DeSantis’ Florida: where civil rights go to die. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 5, 2022

Ron DeSantis’ values on full display: Bullying. The. Special. Olympics. https://t.co/jZcog2gRyn — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 3, 2022

The Los Angeles Times reported in February the "Califorina exodus has shown no sign of slowing down as the state's population dropped by more than 500,000" over the past two years, "with the number of residents leaving surpassing those moving in by nearly 700,000."

In contrast, not only has Florida experienced a boom in U.S. residents moving to the state, but they reached a record number of visitors in 2022.

Florida broke our visitation record with more than 137.6 million visitors in 2022, and this was in spite of the Biden Administration's unscientific vax mandate for oversea travelers. pic.twitter.com/ijGe9sAq5W — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 5, 2023



