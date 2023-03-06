AOC's Met Gala Stunt Was Even Worse Than Previously Known
Tipsheet

DeSantis Throws Shade at Gavin Newsom While Visiting California

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  March 06, 2023 10:45 AM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) visited California over the weekend and noted how the state's governor, Gavin Newsom (D), seems to be obsessed with what is going on in Florida despite his state having many problems. 

"I know you've got a lot of problems out here, but your governor is very concerned about what we are doing in Florida... so I figured I had to come by," DeSantis joked while giving a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Newsom has tweeted relentlessly about DeSantis as speculation grows whether Newsom could be a 2024 contender if President Joe Biden is unable to run again or finish his current term. All the while Newsom's state continues to be plagued with homeless encampments, high cost of living, higher crime, among many other issues.

Recommended

US Ports Full of This 'Trojan Horse' From China Spencer Brown

The Los Angeles Times reported in February the "Califorina exodus has shown no sign of slowing down as the state's population dropped by more than 500,000" over the past two years, "with the number of residents leaving surpassing those moving in by nearly 700,000."

In contrast, not only has Florida experienced a boom in U.S. residents moving to the state, but they reached a record number of visitors in 2022.


Tags: CALIFORNIA

