Cruz Goes Ballistic on Garland Over Illegal Protesting at the Homes of Supreme...
Garland Gives Curious Explanation About Why Mexican Cartels Aren't Classified as Terrorist...
Wray Confirms What Biden Won't: Odds Are COVID Came From a Lab
California There We Go
DeSantis Puts State Attorney on Notice for Allowing Pine Hills Shooter to Be...
To Save America From Washington, Congress Needs Spending Reforms
China Sends an Ominous Message to Elon Musk
Biden Tells 'Creepy' Story About Nurse Who Would Breathe on Him
One of These Things Is Not Like the Other: Here's Who Will Be...
Ukraine's Combined Arms Warfare Edge
GOP Senators Torch Garland for Targeting Pro-Life Activists in the Aftermath of Dobbs
Lightfoot Blames Racism, Sexism for Reelection Defeat
CNN Embarrasses Themselves on Biden's Illegal Student Loan Scheme
Stop Calling The Left 'Progressive'
Tipsheet

McCarthy Tells CNN Why He Gave J6 Security Footage to Tucker Carlson

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  March 01, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) defended his decision to CNN to allow Fox New host Tucker Carlson access to thousands of hours of footage taken from security cameras at the Capitol during the riot on January 6, 2021.

McCarthy's decision to give Carlson access has caused a meltdown within the mainstream media, claiming it is wrong because Carlson has downplayed the events of that chaotic day.

"Are you not at all concerned about the fact that Carlson may downplay this attack? You thought it was a very serious attack," CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju asked McCarthy.

"It’s a very serious attack," McCarthy replied.

"Then why give it to someone who has downplayed it?" Raju followed-up.

"Because I think sunshine matters. I don’t care what side of the issue you are on. That’s why I think putting it out all to the American public, you can see the truth, you can see exactly what transpired that day and everybody can have the exact same..." McCarthy explained.

Initially, it was believed there was still 14,000 hours of unseen footage of the riot but there is actually around 42,000 hours of footage that could shed more light on what transpired that day. McCarthy did not consult Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) about giving Carlson the footage.

Recommended

Garland Gives Curious Explanation About Why Mexican Cartels Aren't Classified as Terrorists Katie Pavlich

In an interview with the Washington Post, McCarthy went as far as to say the other media outlets are envious Carlson has been able to be given access to the videos.

"People like exclusives, and Tucker is some[one] that’s been asking for it. So I let him come in and see it, but everyone’s gonna get it," McCarthy said. "It almost seems like the press is jealous. You know? And that’s interesting because every person in the press works off exclusives on certain things."


Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Garland Gives Curious Explanation About Why Mexican Cartels Aren't Classified as Terrorists Katie Pavlich
CNN Embarrasses Themselves on Biden's Illegal Student Loan Scheme Guy Benson
Lightfoot Blames Racism, Sexism for Reelection Defeat Madeline Leesman
The Stupid Act John Stossel
You May Believe Trump Wrong on Everything But He Is Correct about Ukraine Douglas MacKinnon
China Sends an Ominous Message to Elon Musk Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Garland Gives Curious Explanation About Why Mexican Cartels Aren't Classified as Terrorists Katie Pavlich