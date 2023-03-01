McCarthy Tells CNN Why He Gave J6 Security Footage to Tucker Carlson

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) defended his decision to CNN to allow Fox New host Tucker Carlson access to thousands of hours of footage taken from security cameras at the Capitol during the riot on January 6, 2021.

McCarthy's decision to give Carlson access has caused a meltdown within the mainstream media, claiming it is wrong because Carlson has downplayed the events of that chaotic day.

"Are you not at all concerned about the fact that Carlson may downplay this attack? You thought it was a very serious attack," CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju asked McCarthy.

"It’s a very serious attack," McCarthy replied.

"Then why give it to someone who has downplayed it?" Raju followed-up.

"Because I think sunshine matters. I don’t care what side of the issue you are on. That’s why I think putting it out all to the American public, you can see the truth, you can see exactly what transpired that day and everybody can have the exact same..." McCarthy explained.

Initially, it was believed there was still 14,000 hours of unseen footage of the riot but there is actually around 42,000 hours of footage that could shed more light on what transpired that day. McCarthy did not consult Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) about giving Carlson the footage.

In an interview with the Washington Post, McCarthy went as far as to say the other media outlets are envious Carlson has been able to be given access to the videos.

"People like exclusives, and Tucker is some[one] that’s been asking for it. So I let him come in and see it, but everyone’s gonna get it," McCarthy said. "It almost seems like the press is jealous. You know? And that’s interesting because every person in the press works off exclusives on certain things."

