Tipsheet

'You're Welcoming Drug Dealers!': Mom Who Lost Sons to Fentanyl Blasts Congress for Crisis

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  February 28, 2023 2:00 PM

Rebecca Kiessling from Rochester Hills, Michigan testified on Tuesday a the House Homeland Security Committee about how the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border impacts Americans who live far from the border in form of the fentanyl crisis. 

Kiessling lost two sons to fentanyl poisoning after taking they thought they were taking percocets in 2020. Kiessling began to break down saying people were freaked out over a Chinese spy balloon that killed no one, but the same national level of concern has not been present for the fentanyl crisis as the southern border has spiraled out of control.

"Not enough is being done, the number is going up, not down! You talk about children being taken away from their parents. My children were taken away from me! A 100,000 Americans every year...It should not be politicized. It’s not about race, fentanyl doesn’t care about race!" Kiessling said.

"You talk about welcoming those who are crossing our border seeking protection, you're welcoming drug dealers across our border, giving them protection. Not protecting our children," she continued, taking aim at the House Democrats.

Fentanyl is smuggled both through the ports of entry and in between ports of entry along the southern border from Mexico. Cartels have largely switched to making and smuggling fentanyl to meet demand for stronger drugs in the United States. It is also not limited to a growing season like marijuana.

