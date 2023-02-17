House Democrats Refuse to Attend First Field Hearing at the Border

All Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee will not be in attendance for the upcoming hearing about the border crisis in Yuma, Arizona next week, falsely claiming they were not consulted about the trip.

In a statement released on Thursday, Ranking Member Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said the hearing will be a "stunt" and offer nothing of substance to solve the crisis, which was started by President Joe Biden's administration.

"Instead of focusing on real solutions to a complicated problem, Judiciary Republicans will once again not hear from any federal government witnesses at their hearing, further cementing this hearing as a brazen act of political grandstanding. As a result, Democrats, who have been to the border regularly the last few years, will not attend next week’s performative hearing."

Dems say Republicans excluded them in last-minute planning to hold a hearing near the border in Yuma, Arizona.



"There was no consultation with Judiciary Democrats, many of whom have already committed attending other bipartisan congressional delegation trips." pic.twitter.com/F7Nq5DvlhE — 𝚁𝚎𝚋𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 𝙱𝚎𝚒𝚝𝚜𝚌𝚑 (@RebeccaBeitsch) February 16, 2023

The Republican House Judiciary Committee fired back, pointing out they have been in contact with the Democrats' staffers for over three weeks and Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) even told them about the trip during their first border crisis hearing.

In fact, here's @Jim_Jordan inviting them to join during our first hearing! pic.twitter.com/rjLGD8mzCK — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) February 16, 2023

Witnesses who will be testifying at the hearing include Yuma County Supervisor District 2 Jonathan Lines, Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot, and Dr. Robert Trenschel, president and CEO of Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The Yuma Sector has been one of the hardest hit sectors along the U.S.-Mexico border during the crisis, consistently encountering thousands of illegal immigrants on a daily basis. It has caused a strain for Border Patrol, local farmers, and the hospital system for the city.