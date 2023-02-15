State AGs Put Biden on Notice Over Call for 'Unconstitutional' Gun Ban
Why Ocasio-Cortez Got Irritated Over This Super Bowl Ad
Pete Buttigieg's Concern Amid Train Derailments Raises Eyebrows
Nikki Haley Calls for Some Interesting Policies in 2024 Announcement
Biden's America: Trains Derail, Planes Nearly Crash, Spy Balloons Roam Free, and UFOs...
Project Veritas Leadership Releases Statement About James O'Keefe
Stop Calling Them 'The Homeless'
Non-Binary, Ex-Biden Official Released Without Bail Over Charges of Stealing Women's Lugga...
Biden Falsely Claims Food Prices Are Down, Reality Is They Are Up 11.8%
JD Vance Criticizes Biden Official Over FAA’s ‘Inclusive Language’ Guidance
Republican Voters Prefer DeSantis to Trump as the GOP Leader, New Poll Shows
Canadian ‘Trans’ Pedophile Moved to Women’s Prison With Mother-and-Baby Unit
'Dystopian' Homeless Encampments Have Been Set Up Inside Chicago's O'Hare Airport
Five Thoughts on Nikki Haley Jumping into the 2024 Race
Tipsheet

DeSantis on Martha's Vineyard Flight: I'd Love to Not Have to Deal With the Border Crisis

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  February 15, 2023 7:00 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis (R) defend the flight the state chartered to Martha's Vineyard that contained processed and released migrants who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border last year and the new budget that could mean more flights are in the works.

"Well, I would say that some of these folks going to the sanctuary jurisdictions are in much better circumstances than just being stranded somewhere with nowhere to go. It’s not about them, because these are sanctuary jurisdictions that beat their chest, just a few years ago, about how nobody was illegal and all. Now that they’re getting people going there, it’s like this huge problem and they’re complaining about it," DeSantis said.

DeSantis went on to say the flight brought much needed attention to the historic influx of illegal border crossings, pointing to New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) going to the southern border in El Paso, Texas to see the problem firsthand.

"I would love to not have to deal with this at all. But you have a total disaster that's unfolded on that border for two years," he continued. "The root of the problem is what's going on at the border. [The Biden administration] could easily institute different policies."

"I've got enough issues, dealing with people fleeing blue states to manage everybody that's coming here. I can't have people all across the border coming into Florida as well and us being able to handle it, it's too much to handle," he concluded.

[Starts at 53:45]

DeSantis has been accused of partaking in human trafficking for the flight, though actual human trafficking does take place when migrants are attempting to reach the U.S.-Mexico border. Sometimes they are still in debt to the human smugglers and must work to pay off their debt once they reach their destination within the United States.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Project Veritas Leadership Releases Statement About James O'Keefe Julio Rosas
Why Ocasio-Cortez Got Irritated Over This Super Bowl Ad Matt Vespa
Reporter Caught on Hot Mic Making Embarrassing Admission About DeSantis Coverage Julio Rosas
Damar Hamlin's Response to the Reason for His Cardiac Arrest Is Going Viral Leah Barkoukis
Man Creates Monster, Is Eaten By Monster, Is Sad Kurt Schlichter
Biden Falsely Claims Food Prices Are Down, Reality Is They Are Up 11.8% Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Project Veritas Leadership Releases Statement About James O'Keefe Julio Rosas