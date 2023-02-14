For the Sake of Climate Change, John Kerry is Headed to a Tropical...
Tipsheet

Michigan Democrat: F**k Your Thoughts and Prayers, We Need Gun Control

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  February 14, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

A Michigan state representative released a statement in the aftermath of the Michigan State University mass shooting that left three dead and five others wounded, saying "F**k your thoughts and prayers" and the state needs more gun control laws on the books.

"I want to extend my deepest condolences to the Michigan State University community," said Michigan House Majority Whip Ranjeev Puri (D). "What happened in East Lansing is unfortunately far too common. Going to school in America, whether it's pre-school or college, means risking your life every day to the threat of a mass shooting. Yet all we have offered up are empty solutions."

"Thoughts and prayers without action and change are meaningless. Our office will continue to work tirelessly to pass common sense gun reform immediately," he continued.

In the time Puri posted his "f**k your prayers, pass more gun control" statement, the public now knows the 43-year-old college shooter was arrested for carrying a pistol without a permit in 2019, with prosecutors dismissing the felony charge, which could have carried a five year sentence. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and completed his probation in 2021. Police had been called to his house for shooting out the back multiple times prior to the attack. MSU is also a gun free zone.

Campus police said the shooter was not connected to the school and all those who were shot were students.

