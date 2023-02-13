Two Big Updates on the 'Objects' Biden Had Shot Down
Photos: US Military Recovers CCP Spy Balloon That Was Shot Down Off the Coast

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  February 13, 2023 5:30 PM
Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thompson

The Department of Defense has been releasing photos since last week of the military operation to recover the Chinese Communist Party's spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

Initial recovery operations began on February 5, after the Air Force was finally given clearance to shoot it down. The balloon was able to fly over the country after it became publicly known when it was spotted by civilians in Montana. Since the balloon was spotted and shot down, there have been three other aerial objects that have penetrated U.S. and Canadian airspace. They have been shot down by the U.S. Air Force.

The U.S. Navy reported it was sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 that recovered the balloon debris off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. More photos offer a glimpse into the wreckage and what was able to be salvaged.

Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepared the material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from the high-altitude spy balloon for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek. 

Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thompson

Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thompson

Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lindstrom

Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lindstrom

Tags: CHINA CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY

