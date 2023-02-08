Former Exec Claims Twitter's Scrambling to Censor Hunter's Laptop Was Mere 'Mistake'
Republicans Let Biden Know Exactly How They Feel About His Handling of the Fentanyl Crisis

Julio Rosas
February 08, 2023
Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Congressional Republicans in attendance for President Joe Biden's State of the Union did not hold back in blaming him for the high number of deaths from fentanyl poisoning when the commander-in-chief mentioned the crisis Tuesday evening.

Similar to when Democrats heckled former President Donald Trump in the past, Republicans shouted how the fentanyl crisis is Biden's fault for handing over operational control to Mexican drug cartels during the ongoing border crisis.

"Fentanyl is killing more than 70,000 Americans a year," Biden began to say.

Republicans shouted how the problem is at the border.

"It's your fault!" one member shouted, with Biden grinning in response.

One of the other moments that created a strong reaction from Republicans when Biden mentioned Republicans wanted to sunset Medicare and Social Security. His statement is not true as Republicans have made it clear Medicare and Social Security are not on the cutting floor.

"Anybody who doubts it, contact my office!" Biden said amid a chorus of boos. "I enjoy conversion!"


