AOC Claims This Is the Real Reason McCarthy Kicked Swalwell Off Intel Committee

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), fresh off of her temper tantrum on the House floor, told CNN she believes the real reason why Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) kicked Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) off of the Intelligence Committee is because Swalwell has the "incisive ability to communicate."

CNN anchor John Berman pointed out Ocasio-Cortez's claim that Republicans kicked Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) off of the Foreign Affairs Committee because of racism and sexism rings hollow due to the fact Swalwell and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) are both white men.

“Well, I think when we look at all three of these, first of all, when you look at Swalwell and Schiff, their targeting and the Republican Party’s targeting of all three of them have always been about campaigning and it has always been about the perspectives that they bring. It is about political revenge in the case of all three of them," said Ocasio-Cortez.

"Political revenge for Adam Schiff for his work on the impeachment of Donald Trump. Political revenge with Eric Swalwell in the incisive — his incisive ability to communicate against the Trump Administration and the wrongdoings of the Republican Party," she continued. "And in the case of Ilhan Omar, I believe that hers is absolutely especially amplified with racist targeting because this is what fed her base."

McCarthy made it clear the reason why he removed Swalwell from the Intelligence Committee was due to the briefing he received from the FBI about Swalwell's year-long relationship with a Chinese Communist Party spy early in his congressional career. McCarthy said Swalwell can be on any other committees, just not one that has major national security implications.