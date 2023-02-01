Ted Lieu Said the Border Has Always Been a Crisis. Guess What He Said During Trump.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) stated during the House Judiciary Committee hearing about the border crisis on Wednesday that the southern border has always been in crisis, going back at least 50 years, but he sang a different tune when Donald Trump was president.

"This hearing is titled Biden's Border Crisis.' That is completely wrong. It is not Biden's border crisis. This has been a crisis for over half a century," he said.

.@RepTedLieu: This hearing is titled "Biden's Border Crisis." That is completely wrong. It is not Biden's border crisis. This has been a crisis for over half a century. pic.twitter.com/CrTw2zO7nq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 1, 2023

His comments today fly in the face of what he said when Trump was pushing Congress to provide funds for updating existing wall and building new wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, stating many times there was no emergency.

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Some facts.



-There is no big crisis at the border

-Violent crime dropped last year

-Property crime dropped last year

-Studies show immigrants, both documented and undocumented, commit less crimes than native born Americans



Time to stop the #TrumpShutdown https://t.co/f5Dnf9adED — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 22, 2018

Does this look like we are having a "national emergency"? NO. There is no crisis at the southern border that would warrant a government shutdown.



Mr. President: Reopen our government.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump #TrumpShutdown https://t.co/a37ms6lNc4 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 16, 2019

"Trump's proposed Declaration of a National Emergency is an authoritarian power grab that will be struck down in the courts. The Constitution gives the House of Representatives the ‘Power of the Purse’, and Trump cannot override the Constitution with a fake declaration. There is no national emergency," Lieu said in a statement in 2019.

Lieu's chief of staff also tweeted in 2019 how there was not a crisis.

We don’t have a border crisis - we have a constitutional crisis.#FakeEmergency pic.twitter.com/TqDEpifl04 — Marc Cevasco (@mcevasco) February 25, 2019

Other Democrats during Wednesday's hearing mainly accused Republicans of being racists for highlighting the problems Americans having been facing since the record-breaking number of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border.