The Innocent Girl the Biden Family Has Condemned
Pro-Life Leader Responds to Trump's Abortion Comments
Vox Media Culls Almost Ten Percent of Its Workforce
Why the Attorney General Who Got Roe Overturned Was 'Very Calm' Arguing Before...
Shocker: Liberal Media Demands All Information About Paul Pelosi Attacker Be Released
The Left Is Losing Their Minds Because We Dared to Report on a...
Lori Lightfoot Upset at Mayoral Candidate For Saying Cops Should Do This to...
The Weird New Era of Abortion Debate
Senate 2024: Rep. Ruben Gallego Expected to Run for Arizona Senate Seat
Facebook May Allow Pictures of Naked Breasts for Transgender and Non-Binary People
On the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Harris Will Travel to a...
Judge Refuses to Reinstate State Attorney Whom Gov. Ron DeSantis Removed
Poll: Post-Roe, Large Majorities of Americans Continue to Favor Substantial Abortion Restr...
AG Lynn Fitch on What's Next in Post-Roe World: 'Channel That Same Determination,...
Tipsheet

Are Liberals Seriously Invoking Kyle Rittenhouse to Defend Alec Baldwin?

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  January 20, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Alec Baldwin being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" has caused some Twitter users to invoke the Kyle Rittenhouse case as a way to defend Baldwin's actions.

The film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with involuntary manslaughter since a live round made it into the prop gun when he fired it, killing Hutchins. While accidental, Baldwin clearly showed gross negligence in the incident by violating every firearm safety rule.

In contrast, Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two, in self-defense during the BLM riots in the 2020 Kenosha, Wisconsin riots. The following examples not only invoke Rittenhouse, but the authors' tweets get almost every single aspect of the case wrong in order to defend Baldwin.

"Seriously, the number of people who equate getting *away* with murder to *being innocent of* murdering is fucking terrifying. They are not the same thing. Kyle got away with murdering two people. They’re still dead because of him. If he’d stayed home, they’d be alive. The end," Wortman added.

Jeff Tiedrich, an online liberal activist who was recently invited to the White House with other liberal Twitter users, likewise got pretty much every single thing wrong with what happened in Rittenhouse's case.

For a refresher course, Rittenhouse was not driven to Kenosha that night by his mother (he was already in the area), he is not a white supremacist, he did not illegally obtain the AR-15 (his friend purchased the weapon and kept it at his Dad's house), he did not "deliberately fire into a crowd of protestors," which was proven through video and eyewitness testimony during the 2021 trial. The crowd was also rioting at the time of the shootings.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TAPES: We Investigated a Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring. Here's What We Found. Mia Cathell
Part 4: What's Jail Like for Two Accused Child Rapists? Mia Cathell
Part 2: Just How Big Was the Operation Led by the LGBTQ Couple Who Abused Their Adopted Sons? Mia Cathell
The Innocent Girl the Biden Family Has Condemned Katie Pavlich
Part 3: How Did an Accused Child Rapist Adopt Two Children? Mia Cathell
Biden Went After a Female Reporter Over a Simple Question Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
TAPES: We Investigated a Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring. Here's What We Found. Mia Cathell