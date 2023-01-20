Are Liberals Seriously Invoking Kyle Rittenhouse to Defend Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" has caused some Twitter users to invoke the Kyle Rittenhouse case as a way to defend Baldwin's actions.

The film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with involuntary manslaughter since a live round made it into the prop gun when he fired it, killing Hutchins. While accidental, Baldwin clearly showed gross negligence in the incident by violating every firearm safety rule.

In contrast, Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two, in self-defense during the BLM riots in the 2020 Kenosha, Wisconsin riots. The following examples not only invoke Rittenhouse, but the authors' tweets get almost every single aspect of the case wrong in order to defend Baldwin.

No…Alec Baldwin was unknowingly given a loaded gun and was responsible for a tragic but accidental death.



Kyle Rittenhouse is a double murdering white supremacist who had his mother drive him across state lines with an illegally obtained assault weapon to kill two people. pic.twitter.com/g1TMGcqONO — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) January 20, 2023

"Seriously, the number of people who equate getting *away* with murder to *being innocent of* murdering is fucking terrifying. They are not the same thing. Kyle got away with murdering two people. They’re still dead because of him. If he’d stayed home, they’d be alive. The end," Wortman added.

Jeff Tiedrich, an online liberal activist who was recently invited to the White House with other liberal Twitter users, likewise got pretty much every single thing wrong with what happened in Rittenhouse's case.

what Alec Baldwin did is a tragedy. what Kyle Rittenhouse did is murder. if you won't recognize the difference, I can't help you — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 19, 2023

holy fucking shit, if an actor accidentally discharging a gun while rehearsing for a movie has you shitting bricks, wait until you hear about the teenager who asked his mommy to drive him across state lines so he could deliberately fire into a crowd of protestors — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 20, 2023

For a refresher course, Rittenhouse was not driven to Kenosha that night by his mother (he was already in the area), he is not a white supremacist, he did not illegally obtain the AR-15 (his friend purchased the weapon and kept it at his Dad's house), he did not "deliberately fire into a crowd of protestors," which was proven through video and eyewitness testimony during the 2021 trial. The crowd was also rioting at the time of the shootings.