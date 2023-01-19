'Xenophobia!': Al Gore Gives Unhinged Rant at the WEF About Climate Change

Former Vice President Al Gore went on a tirade during his appearance at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos about his predictions with what will happen to the planet if drastic measures are not put in place to combat climate change.

Gore said while more business and world leaders are paying more attention to the issue of climate change, it is still not enough and "we need to make changes quickly. Emissions are still going up."

"If you could drive a car straight up in the air at interstate highway speeds, you get to the top of that blue line in five minutes, and all the greenhouse gas pollution would be below you. We’re still putting 162 million tons into it every single day. And the accumulated amount is now trapping as much extra heat as would be released by 600,000 Hiroshima class atomic bombs exploding every single day on the Earth," Gore said.

"That’s what’s boiling the oceans, creating these atmospheric rivers and the rain bombs and sucking the moisture out of the land and creating the droughts and melting the ice and raising the sea level and causing these waves of climate refugees predicted to reach 1 billion in this century," he continued to shout. "Look at the xenophobia and political authoritarian trends that have come from just a few million refugees. What about a billion? We would lose our capacity for self governance on this world. We have to act so in answer to your question I would say, we have — have a sense of urgency much greater than we have yet had and we need — have had — and we need to make some changes."

When it comes to lower emissions, the WEF annual meeting doesn't seem to be doing their part as participants and speakers used 1,000 private jets to travel to Davos.