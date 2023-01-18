Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Polling in Fourth Place Ahead of Next Month's Election
Disturbing Details in Suspected Cartel Killing of California Family

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  January 18, 2023 2:30 PM
KTLA/Screenshot

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office offered more details in the gut wrenching story of a California family being killed execution-style, including an infant, that could be linked to an unknown drug cartel.

The victims were: 72-year-old Rosa Parraz,  52-year-old Eladio Parraz Jr., 50-year-old Jennifer Analla, 19-year-old Marcos Parraz, 16-year-old Alissa Parraz, 10-month-old Nycholas Parraz, according to ABC 30.

The attack took place on Monday morning, with law enforcement saying they are looking for two shooters, with detectives believing Alissa Parraz was able to get away, holding Nycholas, at first but the shooters caught up to her and killed both with shots to the head. The amount of gunfire was so intense, it was initially believed to be an active shooter.

The LA Times reported the attackers forced open a door to the home. One man in the main house hid by lying on the floor of a room while two women were in a trailer where the gunmen did not find them. The sheriff said the house was known to them for gang activity. On January 3, before the shooting, deputies found guns, marijuana and methamphetamine at the home.

"This is not a random act of violence," Boudreaux said. "Going in and massacring an entire family goes above and beyond. Which is why I continue to focus back on high-level gang-style execution or cartel-style execution, because this is not normal."

"I’m not saying this is a cartel," he added. "But I am not eliminating that possibility."

There is a $10,000 reward for information that helps finding the assailants. 

