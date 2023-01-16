Schlichter: Is This How the Democrats Get Rid of Joe Biden?
Eric Adams in El Paso: NYC Has 'No More Room' for Migrants

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  January 16, 2023 9:45 AM
@Fabien_Levy

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) traveled to El Paso, Texas to get a firsthand look of the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and said the Biden administration needs to do needs to do more because his city has "no more room" for people.

Adams said cities like El Paso, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., along with New York City, do not deserve what is happening to them, like buses being sent from Texas to sanctuary cities. The state's busing program was created in order to take the pressure off of overwhelmed services in towns along the southern border.

"Our cities are being undermined. We don't deserve this. Migrants don't deserve this and the people who live in the cities don't deserve this...Asylum seekers who are being given the false impression that if you come to New York City, everything is fine...There is no more room in New York," Adams said in a press conference. 

El Paso experienced a massive surge in illegal crossings in December last year but crossings have decreased in recent weeks after the Texas National Guard set up razor wire and fencing along the Rio Grande. Nevertheless, the surge resulted in hundreds of illegal immigrants sleeping on the streets of El Paso because local shelters were full or people did not surrender to Border Patrol and did not have documentation. 


