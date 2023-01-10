Stefanik Demands Accountability for Biden and His 'Corrupt DOJ' Over Classified Docs
Another Anti-Trump Investigation Has Wrapped in Georgia, But Will the Findings Be Released...
An Armed Criminal Gets Absolutely Wrecked by a Concealed Carry Holder
Biden Ignores Questions About Classified Documents As GOP Lawmakers Demand Answers
It's Happening: Schiff, Swalwell and Omar to Lose Committee Assignments
Biden Takes on Valiant Fight Against...Gas Stoves
How Many Democrats Voted to Continue IRS Harassment?
Biden Gets the Papal Blackball
New Twitter Files Details How Pfizer Board Member Wanted the Site to Suppress...
Trump Responds to Discovery of Biden's Classified Documents
'Totally Unexpected': Diamond of 'Diamond and Silk' Dies
Federal Judge Blocks Portions of New Jersey Gun Control Law
Fight: Two GOP Governors Go to War Against Twisted 'DEI' Social Engineering
How the 118th U.S. Congress Could Deliver Lasting Results
Tipsheet

John Kirby Insists Biden Didn't Get a 'Sanitized' View of the Border Crisis

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  January 10, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

John Kirby, the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, told Fox News on Monday President Joe Biden did not get a watered down view of the border crisis when he visited El Paso, Texas before his trip to Mexico.

Illegal immigrants who had been sleeping on the streets of El Paso for weeks had been moved out of the city and those who stayed went to one part of downtown ahead of Biden arriving. City workers helped clean up the areas where they had been, as trash and piles of donated clothes littered many streets.

Kirby revealed Biden visited a processing center but the location did not have anyone being processed.

"So you don’t think he had a sanitized version, no migrants no, sign of the craziness and bedlam that agents have been dealing with prior and now since his visit?" host Neil Cavuto asked.

"No, the President felt like he got a very good set of briefings and discussions, very honest, very candid feedback from all of those working this problem. No, he’s very confident that the trip...provided him the context and information that he was looking for," Kirby replied.

Biden is now in Mexico to meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss the historic border crisis that was kickstarted by Biden's policies.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's Happening: Schiff, Swalwell and Omar to Lose Committee Assignments Katie Pavlich
Fight: Two GOP Governors Go to War Against Twisted 'DEI' Social Engineering Guy Benson
An Armed Criminal Gets Absolutely Wrecked by a Concealed Carry Holder Matt Vespa
Stefanik Demands Accountability for Biden and His 'Corrupt DOJ' Over Classified Docs Spencer Brown
US Big Three Auto Companies Commit to Making Cars That People Don't Want Stephen Moore
How Many Democrats Voted to Continue IRS Harassment? Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
It's Happening: Schiff, Swalwell and Omar to Lose Committee Assignments Katie Pavlich