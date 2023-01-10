John Kirby Insists Biden Didn't Get a 'Sanitized' View of the Border Crisis

John Kirby, the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, told Fox News on Monday President Joe Biden did not get a watered down view of the border crisis when he visited El Paso, Texas before his trip to Mexico.

Illegal immigrants who had been sleeping on the streets of El Paso for weeks had been moved out of the city and those who stayed went to one part of downtown ahead of Biden arriving. City workers helped clean up the areas where they had been, as trash and piles of donated clothes littered many streets.

Kirby revealed Biden visited a processing center but the location did not have anyone being processed.

CAVUTO: "He never met with migrants themselves..."



KIRBY: "He did visit a migrant processing center. There weren't any migrants there at the time he visited..." pic.twitter.com/vEJJ6Fpkz9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 9, 2023

"So you don’t think he had a sanitized version, no migrants no, sign of the craziness and bedlam that agents have been dealing with prior and now since his visit?" host Neil Cavuto asked.

"No, the President felt like he got a very good set of briefings and discussions, very honest, very candid feedback from all of those working this problem. No, he’s very confident that the trip...provided him the context and information that he was looking for," Kirby replied.

Cavuto: You don't think Biden got a sanitized view of the border crisis?



John Kirby: No...He’s very confident that the trip provided him the context and information that he was looking for. pic.twitter.com/dKZHfh7RFl — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 9, 2023

Biden is now in Mexico to meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss the historic border crisis that was kickstarted by Biden's policies.