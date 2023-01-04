Biden Was Not Invited to Represent the U.S. At Pope Benedict’s Funeral
Dan Crenshaw's Latest Insult Towards McCarthy Holdouts Has Got People Fired Up

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  January 04, 2023 5:00 PM
Rep. Dan Crenshaw's (R-TX) rhetoric against the Republicans who remain entrenched against voting for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House increased during an interview with Fox News host and Townhall Political Editor Guy Benson on Wednesday.

Crenshaw stated he believes the GOP opposition will also vote against members such as Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who has been floated as an alternative to McCarthy.

"We just can't allow that to happen. That's why those of us are saying, 'Look, you pushed into this corner so now we're saying we won't vote for anyone but McCarthy.' That's why we're saying it because we cannot let the terrorists win. That's basically what's happening," Crenshaw said.

Earlier in the day, Crenshaw vented to Congressional reporters as the voting continued to come up short for McCarthy.

McCarthy did not reach the 218 votes needed to become Speaker for the sixth time. The House will be in recess until 8 p.m. eastern standard time.

Users on Twitter have said Crenshaw's "terrorists" label reinforces the point the anti-McCarthy have been making about how politics in D.C. works.

