Dan Crenshaw's Latest Insult Towards McCarthy Holdouts Has Got People Fired Up

Rep. Dan Crenshaw's (R-TX) rhetoric against the Republicans who remain entrenched against voting for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House increased during an interview with Fox News host and Townhall Political Editor Guy Benson on Wednesday.

Crenshaw stated he believes the GOP opposition will also vote against members such as Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who has been floated as an alternative to McCarthy.

"We just can't allow that to happen. That's why those of us are saying, 'Look, you pushed into this corner so now we're saying we won't vote for anyone but McCarthy.' That's why we're saying it because we cannot let the terrorists win. That's basically what's happening," Crenshaw said.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw on the 20 Republicans who oppose McCarthy:



"We cannot let the terrorists win." pic.twitter.com/toZlSdikpk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 4, 2023

Earlier in the day, Crenshaw vented to Congressional reporters as the voting continued to come up short for McCarthy.

“These fucking people,” Rep. @DanCrenshawTX tells me after leaving the House floor. “Now they’re just being clowns.” — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 4, 2023

“They need to be men and adults and say what they want, instead of playing these little games, that's what we're asking. That's what I've asked them. Some of them are my friends. Stop saying platitudes like, ‘Washington is broken. We can't do the status quo,’” Crenshaw said. — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) January 4, 2023

McCarthy did not reach the 218 votes needed to become Speaker for the sixth time. The House will be in recess until 8 p.m. eastern standard time.

Users on Twitter have said Crenshaw's "terrorists" label reinforces the point the anti-McCarthy have been making about how politics in D.C. works.

So... @DanCrenshawTX do you believe over 20 of your Republican House colleagues are "terrorists"? I look forward to hearing from you. https://t.co/mymrETsw5F — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) January 4, 2023

At this point, the more mad Kinzinger & Crenshaw get the more I want Gaetz & company to win.



Wish I could provide more nuance here but it’s really that simple. https://t.co/7WPCcWkAGU — BowTiedRanger (@BowTiedRanger) January 4, 2023

This is deranged of Crenshaw. https://t.co/9hzToG5ZCX — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) January 4, 2023