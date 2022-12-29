One California County Is Starting to Feel the Pressure of the Border Crisis

San Diego County Supervisor for the 5th District Jim Desmond has been sounding the alarm for the past week that since many shelters and Border Patrol facilities in Texas and Arizona are consistently full, processed migrants are starting to be released into San Diego County.

The day after Christmas, Desmond revealed over 600 people have been released in San Diego County within a 3 day period, which was starting to fill up shelters in the area.

646 Migrants have been dropped off in San Diego County over the past 3 days. Our shelters are stretched beyond capacity. This is unsustainable and the Federal Government doesn't seem to care. — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) December 26, 2022

By December 27, that number had reached over 1,000 street releases.

🚨An update on the migrants in San Diego County🚨



We are expecting 235 more to be dropped at transit stations today. That will run the total of 1,071 people who have been dropped off in the past 4 days.



Our system is strained and this is simply unsustainable. — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) December 27, 2022

"It's hypocritical for the Biden administration to criticize @GregAbbott_TX and @GovRonDeSantis for taking people to sanctuary cities throughout the country, while the Federal Government is just dropping people off in San Diego," Desmond continued.

We have 600 beds in San Diego County for asylum seekers and those we need to get off the street.



The Federal Government has strained those resources by dropping off more than 1,000 migrants in the past four days. It's simply unsustainable. pic.twitter.com/9JtNFyJKWE — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) December 28, 2022

The releases into San Diego County was before the Supreme Court ruled Title 42 was to remain in place for now as legal arguments are being made about the public health order.

Desmond has acknowledged Texas and Arizona border cities have been bearing the brunt of the crisis, but the problem of running out of space for people, like in El Paso, is starting to affect more cities.