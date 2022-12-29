He's Back: Netanyahu Returns as Prime Minister in Israel
Tipsheet

One California County Is Starting to Feel the Pressure of the Border Crisis

Julio Rosas
December 29, 2022
AP Photo/Denis Poroy

San Diego County Supervisor for the 5th District Jim Desmond has been sounding the alarm for the past week that since many shelters and Border Patrol facilities in Texas and Arizona are consistently full, processed migrants are starting to be released into San Diego County.

The day after Christmas, Desmond revealed over 600 people have been released in San Diego County within a 3 day period, which was starting to fill up shelters in the area.

By December 27, that number had reached over 1,000 street releases.

"It's hypocritical for the Biden administration to criticize @GregAbbott_TX and @GovRonDeSantis for taking people to sanctuary cities throughout the country, while the Federal Government is just dropping people off in San Diego," Desmond continued.

The releases into San Diego County was before the Supreme Court ruled Title 42 was to remain in place for now as legal arguments are being made about the public health order. 

Desmond has acknowledged Texas and Arizona border cities have been bearing the brunt of the crisis, but the problem of running out of space for people, like in El Paso, is starting to affect more cities. 

