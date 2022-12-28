CDC Issues New Requirements for Travelers From China
Tipsheet

There's Something Different About the Media's Reaction to Biden's Ill-Timed Vacation

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  December 28, 2022 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden is once again taking a vacation at a time when the country is facing the serious aftermath from the monster snowstorm that slammed the Midwest and Northeast. From flights being canceled nationwide to Buffalo, New York descending into chaos, the media's reaction to Biden's Caribbean vacation is signficantly different to when Senator Ted Cruz (R) attempted to travel to Cancun, Mexico during a deep freeze last year.

"President Joe Biden this week returns to St. Croix, one of his and first lady Jill Biden’s beloved vacation spots, seeking a final opportunity for rest before what is expected to be a contentious 2023 and reelection run," is a post by CNN about Biden's vacation. 

"SenTed Cruz and his family flew to Cancun, Mexico, as a winter disaster in his home state of Texas left millions without power or water, according to photos posted on social media and confirmed to CNN by a person familiar with the travel itinerary," was the breathless post from CNN last year.

CBS News went as far as to put "BREAKING" in their social media post about Cruz's trip. For Biden's, it was just a typical time slot to be out of the nation's capital.

There have been over 60 deaths in Buffalo as the region was particularly hit hard by the winter storm. Looting for non-essential items began commonplace, with shots sometimes being fired. Southwest Airlines is still reeling from their outdated booking system being completely overwhelmed after the winter storm jumbled flight schedules. Customers who are stranded are not expected to get new flights until Saturday. 

Biden is expected to be in St. Croix until the New Year.

