DeSantis Tops Trump in 2024 Primary Race Poll
Why Sinema's Defection Just Made 2024 More Interesting
Biden's Non-Binary Nuke Official Busted Again for Stealing Luggage at Another Airport
Let’s Talk About Thom Tillis
Biden's Deal for the Devil
Analysis: With 2022 Midterms in Rearview Mirror, Hard and Clear Lessons Emerge for...
Veteran Congressman Reveals Shocking Place One Democrat Stored Her American Flag
Inflation Surges Past Expectations Again
Top Democrat Criticizes Biden's 'Deeply Disturbing' Prisoner Swap Decision
Why Oregon Teachers' Union Has Lost 20 Percent of Its Membership
One State Lowers Teaching Qualifications to Address Teacher Shortages
Critics Notice Something Unusual in Video of Prisoner Exchange That Freed Griner
Kyrsten Sinema Has Left the Democratic Party
Really, Guys? Liberal Outlet Gets Ghoulish About COVID, GOP, and the 2022 Elections.
Here's a Thought: Let's NOT Hand Democrats Exactly What They Want
Tipsheet

Veteran Congressman Reveals Shocking Place One Democrat Stored Her American Flag

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  December 09, 2022 10:30 AM
@RepBrianMast

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) posted to Twitter on Thursday revealing Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's (D-TX) American and Prisoner of War flags were placed in a trash can as members of Congress are moving to new office spaces.

"So this is a WTF moment, here in the House of Representatives, people moving offices and this is apparently where Representative Sheila Jackson Lee keeps her American flag, her POW flag, in the garbage can, in the trash," Mast said in a video. "What the hell is wrong with these people?"

"[Lee] anytime you’d like a lesson on flag etiquette, let me know. It’s one of the first things we’re taught in basic training," Mast further tweeted.

Jackson Lee has not responded to Mast's video about the flags, but users on Twitter responded to her most recent tweet about the incident.

Mast is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, where he worked as a bomb disposal expert. During one incident, one bomb blew up and the explosion resulted in the loss of both of his legs.

Tags: HOUSE DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Critics Notice Something Unusual in Video of Prisoner Exchange That Freed Griner Leah Barkoukis
Trump Hired a Crew to Search His Storage Units. Here's What They Found. Matt Vespa
Biden's Non-Binary Nuke Official Busted Again for Stealing Luggage at Another Airport Matt Vespa
Inflation Surges Past Expectations Again Spencer Brown
Just How Stupid Are Sen. Thom Tillis and the Rest of the Republican Establishment? Kurt Schlichter
Analysis: With 2022 Midterms in Rearview Mirror, Hard and Clear Lessons Emerge for Republicans Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Critics Notice Something Unusual in Video of Prisoner Exchange That Freed Griner Leah Barkoukis