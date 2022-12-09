Veteran Congressman Reveals Shocking Place One Democrat Stored Her American Flag

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) posted to Twitter on Thursday revealing Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's (D-TX) American and Prisoner of War flags were placed in a trash can as members of Congress are moving to new office spaces.

"So this is a WTF moment, here in the House of Representatives, people moving offices and this is apparently where Representative Sheila Jackson Lee keeps her American flag, her POW flag, in the garbage can, in the trash," Mast said in a video. "What the hell is wrong with these people?"

"[Lee] anytime you’d like a lesson on flag etiquette, let me know. It’s one of the first things we’re taught in basic training," Mast further tweeted.

Today’s rescue mission: saving Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s American flag from the garbage can. @JacksonLeeTX18, anytime you’d like a lesson on flag etiquette, let me know. It’s one of the first things we’re taught in basic training. pic.twitter.com/dZljLi41GA — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) December 8, 2022

Jackson Lee has not responded to Mast's video about the flags, but users on Twitter responded to her most recent tweet about the incident.

Mast is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, where he worked as a bomb disposal expert. During one incident, one bomb blew up and the explosion resulted in the loss of both of his legs.