Biden Admin Appeals Court Ruling That Invalidated Title 42 at the Border
The White House Doesn't Want to Answer Questions About the Twitter Files
Why Hollywood Actress Jennifer Lawrence Is Getting Roasted Right Now
Investigation Reveals Where Released Immigrants Have Gone in the US
‘Stripping Away All Innocence’ : Doll Company Releases Book Urging Girls to Explore...
AOC Is Under Investigation by the House Ethics Committee
Trump Hired a Crew to Search His Storage Units. Here's What They Found.
CBP Arrests Yet Another Child Sex Offender
What Glenn Youngkin Plans to Do About Northam's Absurd COVID Policies
WaPo: Shark Week Is Too White Supremacist or Something
Congress Working on Bipartisan Plan to Lower CBP Suicides Amid Historic Crisis
The Latest GOP Betrayal
State Judge Puts Oregon's 'Extreme' Gun Control Law on Hold
Will Any of the Companies That Joined the Left's Debunked 'Jim Crow' Smear...
San Francisco Pauses Plan to Allow Police Robots to Use Lethal Force
Tipsheet

Biden Admin Appeals Court Ruling That Invalidated Title 42 at the Border

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  December 07, 2022 5:00 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

The Biden administration filed an appeal on Wednesday to prevent Title 42, the public health order used at the border since the COVID-19 pandemic, from being lifted. A November federal court ruling set in to motion for Title 42 to expire on December 21.

The Biden administration previously attempted to lift Title 42 on their own earlier this year but was stopped by a lawsuit filed by Republican attorney generals. The order allows Border Patrol to quickly expel illegal immigrants during a pandemic in order to prevent transmission and overcrowding in U.S. facilities. 

As was the case in May, there is concern among U.S. officials the end of Title 42 will result in even more people illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. There are currently around 6,000-8,000 illegal immigrants crossing per day. After Title 42 expires, there could be up to 14,000-18,000 illegal crossings per day. Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson has stated 1,000 illegal crossings per day was considered an emergency during his tenure under President Barack Obama.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Hired a Crew to Search His Storage Units. Here's What They Found. Matt Vespa
Why Hollywood Actress Jennifer Lawrence Is Getting Roasted Right Now Matt Vespa
The White House Doesn't Want to Answer Questions About the Twitter Files Katie Pavlich
Liberals Are Going to Blow a Gasket Over Tucker Carlson's Segment on Awful Amnesty Bill Matt Vespa
AOC Is Under Investigation by the House Ethics Committee Katie Pavlich
Investigation Reveals Where Released Immigrants Have Gone in the US Julio Rosas
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Trump Hired a Crew to Search His Storage Units. Here's What They Found. Matt Vespa