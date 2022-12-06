This Philly Gas Station Owner Has Had Enough of His City's Criminals

A gas station owner in the crime-plagued city of Philadelphia is sending a stern warning to any would-be robbers and carjackers: You're at risk of being shot by the heavily armed security guards.

Fox29 and NBC10 Philadelphia are reporting that Neil Patel, owner of KARCO in North Philadelphia, has hired several security guards armed with firearms to protect customers while they get gas or shop inside the store. Oftentimes, carjackers and muggers like to target customers while their vehicle is stopped.

A North Philly owner says he's had enough violent crime at his gas station so he's hired these guys to protect his customers and store.



Does this make you feel safer? Or uncomfortable.

Patel's own car had its tires slashed, bumper broken, and windshield cracked by vandals. He added drug dealers selling on the property became a problem and were driving away customers. Calls to 9-1-1 for problems went unanswered.

this is what things have come to for one North Philly gas station…armed security guards in tactical gear to keep customers safe

Customers interviewed by NBC10 said they were grateful for the increased security because crime has gotten out of control in Democrat-run Philadelphia.

