Border Patrol Union Blasts Biden for Not Visiting the Border
NYC Case Worker Says Senior Shelter Fired Her for Warning About a Transgender...
Rutgers Professor on White People: 'We Gotta Take These Muthaf**kers Out'
This Atlantic Piece on China Reminds Us Why They're the Worst
Coca-Cola Gets Trolled in Georgia for Lying About Election Integrity law
The Finalists for TIME's 'Person of the Year' Have Been Announced and People...
Elementary School Teacher Says It's 'Enjoyable' to Confuse Children About Gender Identity
Surprise: WSJ Uncovers 'COVID Spending' Scandal
50 Years of Development Aid, 50 Years of Flash in the Pan
This Philly Gas Station Owner Has Had Enough of His City's Criminals
Report: Biden Administration Launches Probe into One of Musk's Companies
Iran's World Cup Defeat Celebrated by Protesters
Memphis Hospital Says Its Halt to Irreversible Transgender Procedures Was Temporary
107 Republican National Committee Members Endorse Ronna McDaniel for Reelection
Biden Defends Decision to Not See the Border Crisis He Caused
Tipsheet

This Philly Gas Station Owner Has Had Enough of His City's Criminals

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  December 06, 2022 12:00 PM
@JasonFox29

A gas station owner in the crime-plagued city of Philadelphia is sending a stern warning to any would-be robbers and carjackers: You're at risk of being shot by the heavily armed security guards.

Fox29 and NBC10 Philadelphia are reporting that Neil Patel, owner of KARCO in North Philadelphia, has hired several security guards armed with firearms to protect customers while they get gas or shop inside the store. Oftentimes, carjackers and muggers like to target customers while their vehicle is stopped. 

Patel's own car had its tires slashed, bumper broken, and windshield cracked by vandals. He added drug dealers selling on the property became a problem and were driving away customers. Calls to 9-1-1 for problems went unanswered.

Customers interviewed by NBC10 said they were grateful for the increased security because crime has gotten out of control in Democrat-run Philadelphia.


Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Coca-Cola Gets Trolled in Georgia for Lying About Election Integrity law Spencer Brown
Disturbing: Canada's Euthanasia 'Slippery Slope' Is Real and Horrifying Guy Benson
Left-Wing Journalists Are Truly Some of the Worst People on the Planet Derek Hunter
The Finalists for TIME's 'Person of the Year' Have Been Announced and People Have Thoughts Rebecca Downs
This Atlantic Piece on China Reminds Us Why They're the Worst Rebecca Downs
Elementary School Teacher Says It's 'Enjoyable' to Confuse Children About Gender Identity Madeline Leesman
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Coca-Cola Gets Trolled in Georgia for Lying About Election Integrity law Spencer Brown