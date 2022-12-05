White House Responds to Musk Airing Twitter's Dirty Laundry
Pfizer Seeks FDA Authorization for Omicron Vaccine for Children Under 5
Biden Skips Another Opportunity to See the Border Crisis
Biden Admin Denies DeSantis Request for Hurricane Recovery Assistance
News Nets Avoid Twitter Files Due to Their Suppression of the Hunter Laptop...
The Other Corruption the Twitter Files Expose
Read It: Fauci's Deposition Has Been Released
The Devil Wears Balenciaga
Florida Doctor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Sedated Patients Found Dead
The Grand Jury Report on 'Obstructionist' Loudoun County Public Schools Is Brutal
With His Document Release, Elon Musk Sets Out the Matches and the Press...
Planned Parenthood Education Director Says Kids Are ‘Sexual Beings’ From Birth
Lee Zeldin Alleges Some RNC Members Were 'Misled' Into Signing Letter Backing McDaniel
NYT Take on Balenciaga Scandal Is About As Shameful As You'd Expect
We Now Have the Final Score in the House
Tipsheet

Biden Skips Another Opportunity to See the Border Crisis

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  December 05, 2022 5:10 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed during Monday's press conference President Joe Biden will not visit the southern border to see the self-inflicted crisis firsthand when he goes to Arizona on Tuesday.

"I want to be very clear here, the president's trip tomorrow is about the American manufacturing boom. We're seeing all across the country, thanks to again, his economic polices, again," Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre was asked about the issue again by Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich.

"If the President is not going to make time to visit the border during his trip...to a border state, will he do it in the new year?" Heinrich asked.

"We believe the question, again...is that what are Congressional Republicans going to do to actually deal with this issue? Instead of doing political stunts? Many of their political stunts that hurt families, that hurt kids, that children, right? That hurt people that are coming her to seek asylum," Jean-Pierre replied.

Jean-Pierre continued to blame Republicans for the problem that started once Biden came into office and reversed key policies put in place by the Trump administration. Heinrich reminded Jean-Pierre that Biden had previously stated he hasn't been to the border during his multi-decade political career is because he has been too busy.

"He's going to actually focus on...a bipartisan issue that was voted in Congress, the CHIPS and Science Act," said Jean-Pierre.

The only time Biden happened to be by the southern border was when he was driven past the border near El Paso on the way to a political rally in 2008. He has not been to the border in an official or fact-finding capacity.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk's Big Mistake Kurt Schlichter
The Grand Jury Report on 'Obstructionist' Loudoun County Public Schools Is Brutal Spencer Brown
What Is the GOP Thinking With This Amnesty Deal? Matt Vespa
Former ‘Non-Binary’ Woman Will Sue Medical Professionals Who Provided Her Irreversible ‘Top Surgery’ Madeline Leesman
Biden Admin Denies DeSantis Request for Hurricane Recovery Assistance Spencer Brown
The Other Corruption the Twitter Files Expose Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Elon Musk's Big Mistake Kurt Schlichter