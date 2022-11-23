The Biden White House's Thanksgiving Accomplishment Cheat Sheet Should Be Flagged as Hazar...
Stephanie Ruhle Runs With Narrative on Club Q Shooter Even AFTER More Facts...
HuffPo Writer Spent Months Looking to Prove J.K. Rowling's Transphobia and Found...Nothing
DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas Says He's Not Going Anywhere
Former De-Transitioner Has 'Retransitioned' and Is Pushing Back Against the 'Anti-Trans' M...
15 States Ask a Federal Court to Keep Title 42 in Place
Ted Cruz: Here's Why the Georgia Senate Runoff Is Really Important
Bill Barr: Trump Will 'Burn the Whole House Down'
Salon Comes After Pelosi: 'Quit While You're Ahead'
Elon Musk Discovered a Closet Full of T-Shirts at Twitter HQ. Here's What...
Even SF Democrats Are Disturbed by the City's Elections Commission's Latest Hiring Decisio...
CNN Anchor Left Speechless After Finding Out Colorado Springs Shooter Is Non-Binary
Arizona GOP Candidate for Attorney General, RNC Sue Over Election Debacle
'It’s Not a Close Call': Mike Pompeo on Who the Most Dangerous Person...
How One Team Gave Its Government the Proverbial Middle Finger at the World...
Tipsheet

DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas Says He's Not Going Anywhere

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 23, 2022 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Fox News Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is not planning on resigning after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told him to step down or face potential impeachment.

McCarthy gave Mayorkas the ultimatum during a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso on Tuesday, stating the border crisis he has facilitated during his tenure as Homeland Security secretary and lying to Congress about the border being secured warrants an investigation that could lead to impeachment.

"If Secretary Mayorkas was in charge of any company, he would have been by now for the failures of what he has caused," he added.

"Secretary Mayorkas is proud to advance the noble mission of this Department, support its extraordinary workforce, and serve the American people," the DHS spokesperson told Fox News. "The Department will continue our work to enforce our laws and secure our border, while building a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system."

McCarthy is the leading contender to become Speaker of the House in the next Congress that will have a slim GOP majority. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said it was good to see the GOP delegation call for Mayorkas' resignation, but action is needed given the severity of the border crisis.

"Our border is wide open [and] people are dying every single day. I urge the [Biden] Admin to work with House Republicans to secure this border because lives are on the line. Change is coming. That change does not happen without those that are willing to roll up their sleeves [and] fight for it," tweeted Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who represents the most miles along the southern border. 


Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk Discovered a Closet Full of T-Shirts at Twitter HQ. Here's What They Said. Spencer Brown
Salon Comes After Pelosi: 'Quit While You're Ahead' Rebecca Downs
Young Americans Voted to Ruin Their Lives Dennis Prager
HuffPo Writer Spent Months Looking to Prove J.K. Rowling's Transphobia and Found...Nothing Spencer Brown
CNN Anchor Left Speechless After Finding Out Colorado Springs Shooter Is Non-Binary Julio Rosas
Former De-Transitioner Has 'Retransitioned' and Is Pushing Back Against the 'Anti-Trans' Movement Madeline Leesman
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Elon Musk Discovered a Closet Full of T-Shirts at Twitter HQ. Here's What They Said. Spencer Brown