DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas Says He's Not Going Anywhere

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Fox News Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is not planning on resigning after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told him to step down or face potential impeachment.

McCarthy gave Mayorkas the ultimatum during a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso on Tuesday, stating the border crisis he has facilitated during his tenure as Homeland Security secretary and lying to Congress about the border being secured warrants an investigation that could lead to impeachment.

"If Secretary Mayorkas was in charge of any company, he would have been by now for the failures of what he has caused," he added.

"Secretary Mayorkas is proud to advance the noble mission of this Department, support its extraordinary workforce, and serve the American people," the DHS spokesperson told Fox News. "The Department will continue our work to enforce our laws and secure our border, while building a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system."

McCarthy is the leading contender to become Speaker of the House in the next Congress that will have a slim GOP majority. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said it was good to see the GOP delegation call for Mayorkas' resignation, but action is needed given the severity of the border crisis.

"No more empty words. We don't need more show hearings.



"We need action and we need to change what's happening on their border and we can do it with the power of the purse."

"Our border is wide open [and] people are dying every single day. I urge the [Biden] Admin to work with House Republicans to secure this border because lives are on the line. Change is coming. That change does not happen without those that are willing to roll up their sleeves [and] fight for it," tweeted Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who represents the most miles along the southern border.



