Kevin McCarthy Tells Mayorkas: Resign or Risk Facing Impeachment

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 22, 2022 5:00 PM
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced on Tuesday during a press conference in El Paso, Texas the soon-to-be Republican House majority will be investigating Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to consider impeachment proceedings if Mayorkas does not resign.

McCarthy, who is expected to be Speaker of the House, detailed how there have been over four million illegal crossings along the southern border since the Biden administration has been in power. In addition to the historically high number of illegal crossings, McCarthy said the surge of fentanyl coming into the United States from Mexico is another example of Mayorkas' poor handling of the border crisis.

"I am calling for the Secretary to resign. He can not and must not remain in that position. If Secretary does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action, and every failure. We'll determine whether we can begin impeachment inquiry," McCarthy said.

"If Secretary Mayorkas was in charge of any company, he would have been by now for the failures of what he has caused," he added.

"If the investigation leads to an impeachment inquiry, we will follow through," McCarthy concluded.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin revealed McCarthy told him they plan on hosting Congressional hearings about the major issue right at the border.

"Leader McCarthy is right. Americans deserve accountability for the unprecedented crisis on the southwest border. Republicans will hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable for his failure to enforce immigration law and secure the border through all means necessary," House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) said in a statement.

The El Paso Sector has seen an increase in illegal crossings during the summer and into fall as it is very easy for people to cross the smaller portion of the Rio Grande and turn themsleves in to Border Patrol. In the past month of October, which marked the beginning of fiscal year 2023, the El Paso Sector has experienced 53,284 encounters. That is higher than the Del Rio and Rio Grande Sectors, historically the busiest sectors during the crisis.

When news broke Title 42 will be coming to an end, around 1,000 people, mostly Venezuelans, crossed into El Paso, according to Breitbart. It is estimated there will be approximately 18,000 illegal crossings a day once Title 42 expires on December 21. There are currently 6,000-8,000 illegal crossings a day at the southern border.  

