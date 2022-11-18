What One GOP Senator Is Doing to Prevent Non-Citizens From Voting in D.C.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced this week he introduced a bill to prohibit the Washington, D.C. city government from using federal funds to facilitate non-citizen voting in elections in the nation’s capital.

The D.C. city council passed the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act in October. Councilmember Brianne Nadeau, who was the bill's main sponsor, said she wants the bill to become law "so that those who have made the District their home have the right for their voices to be heard in our local issues, no matter their immigration status."

I am proud to see this bill move forward and am especially proud to have worked alongside local advocates and residents as well as Judiciary Chairman @charlesallen.



Thank you for your dedication, hard work, and tireless outreach that helped us get to this finish line. pic.twitter.com/hmfEHXMyjs — Brianne K. Nadeau (@BrianneKNadeau) October 18, 2022

“Voting is a distinct right and privilege that American citizens enjoy in the United States. It is a responsibility, not to be treated lightly, and it must be protected. Voters decide not only who will lead our country, our cities and communities, but also how our tax dollars should be spent and what policies we should adopt," Cruz said about the D.C. bill.

"Even the Washington Post agrees that non-citizen voting is a terrible idea. Allowing non-citizens and illegal immigrants to vote in our elections opens our country up to foreign influence, and allows those who are openly violating U.S. law or even working for hostile foreign governments to take advantage and direct our resources against our will," he added.

Another bill passed by the D.C. council that is under GOP scrutiny is its plan to overhaul the city's criminal code. As Townhall previously reported, the House Oversight Committee has jurisdiction over D.C. affairs. Ranking Member James Comer (R-KY) said the Committee will prevent the bill from going into effect.