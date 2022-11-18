Republicans Eye To Unseat Longtime Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown
What One GOP Senator Is Doing to Prevent Non-Citizens From Voting in D.C.
GOP Is Holding Democrats Accountable for the Border Crisis
The Hill Still Missing the Joke Weeks Later
Boebert's House Race Expected to See a Recount in Colorado
Virginia Lawmaker Introduces Transgender Athlete Ban
Was a Sign Language Interpreter for Broadway's Lion King Fired for Being White?
So Much for All That Talk About Biden Making Saudi Arabia a Pariah
It Turns Out 2022 Brought Some Major Successes in State Elections
'We're Back': Elon Musk Reinstates Three Big Twitter Accounts
The Border Crisis Showed Up Right on Kamala Harris' Doorstep
DeSantis Tells the World Economic Forum to Take a Hike
Lefty Lawyer Who Firebombed Police Car Gets Prison Sentence. It's Beyond Absurd.
A Calm for Christmas
Merrick Garland Makes a Big Decision After the Raid on Mar-a-Lago
Tipsheet

What One GOP Senator Is Doing to Prevent Non-Citizens From Voting in D.C.

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 18, 2022 7:15 PM
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced this week he introduced a bill to prohibit the Washington, D.C. city government from using federal funds to facilitate non-citizen voting in elections in the nation’s capital.

The D.C. city council passed the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act in October. Councilmember Brianne Nadeau, who was the bill's main sponsor, said she wants the bill to become law "so that those who have made the District their home have the right for their voices to be heard in our local issues, no matter their immigration status."

“Voting is a distinct right and privilege that American citizens enjoy in the United States. It is a responsibility, not to be treated lightly, and it must be protected. Voters decide not only who will lead our country, our cities and communities, but also how our tax dollars should be spent and what policies we should adopt," Cruz said about the D.C. bill.

"Even the Washington Post agrees that non-citizen voting is a terrible idea. Allowing non-citizens and illegal immigrants to vote in our elections opens our country up to foreign influence, and allows those who are openly violating U.S. law or even working for hostile foreign governments to take advantage and direct our resources against our will," he added.

Another bill passed by the D.C. council that is under GOP scrutiny is its plan to overhaul the city's criminal code. As Townhall previously reported, the House Oversight Committee has jurisdiction over D.C. affairs. Ranking Member James Comer (R-KY) said the Committee will prevent the bill from going into effect.

Tags: TED CRUZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DeSantis Tells the World Economic Forum to Take a Hike Katie Pavlich
The Coming DeSantis Balancing Act Guy Benson
It Sure Looks Like Schumer Just Confirmed a 'Far Right Conspiracy Theory' Leah Barkoukis
'We're Back': Elon Musk Reinstates Three Big Twitter Accounts Spencer Brown
Judiciary Republicans Put Ron Klain, White House Staff on Notice Spencer Brown
GOP Is Holding Democrats Accountable for the Border Crisis Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
DeSantis Tells the World Economic Forum to Take a Hike Katie Pavlich