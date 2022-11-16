Darrell Brooks Disrespects Families of His Parade Attack During Impact Statements

Darrell Brooks, the now convicted murderer who killed six people and injured many others during his Christmas parade attack in 2021, continued to act out during the victim impact statements portion of the trial.

Brooks was found guilty in October on over 70 counts relating to when he purposefully drove through the Waukesha parade. Throughout the entire trial, Brooks shouted at Judge Jennifer Dorrow and the prosecution while he was representing himself, resulting in him being removed from the courtroom multiple times.

Brooks continued that pattern of disrespect when Chris Owen gave his impact statement. His mother, Leanna Joy Owen, was killed when Brooks ran her over. Owen said his mother was "executed by a child-killing sex offender." Owen said Brooks was able to carry out his attack because the justice system didn't keep him in "a cage."

"All I ask is that you rot and you rot slow," Owen told Brooks.

Brooks rolled his eyes and shook his head throughout Owen's comments. When Owen was finished, Brooks gave a sarcastic golf clap.

When Sheri Sparks, the mother of 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, talked about how her son was robbed of a full life by Brooks, the driver appeared to be reading the Bible and praying, never looking up.

"We have learned throughout this trial that man is incapable of empathy or remorse. He has has shown no sympathy nor apology for all of the pain and suffering and loss of life he has caused to so many," Sparks said.

Due to the state of Wisconsin not having the death penalty, Brooks faces multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole.