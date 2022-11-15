New York Man Caught With 20,000 Rainbow Fentanyl Pills Set Free
Tipsheet

What Mayorkas Said About State of the Border After Another Record-Breaking Month

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 15, 2022 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas once again claimed the U.S.-Mexico border is secured despite the fact this past October saw the most encounters of illegal immigrants compared to the same time last year.

"I've heard you in the Judiciary Committee recently, in the summer, testify that the border is secured. Secretary Mayorkas, do you continue to maintain that the border is secured?" Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) asked during a committee hearing on Tuesday.

"Yes, and we are working day in and day out to enhance its security, Congressman," Mayorkas replied.

Mayorkas was asked multiple times during the House Homeland Security Committee if the border was secured, with Mayoras repeatedly stating the border is secured.

For October, the first fiscal month of 2023, Border Patrol encountered 230,678 people illegally crossing the southern border. In fiscal year 2022, that number was 164,837 and in fiscal year 2021 the number was 71,929, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. During this past October, there were around 86,000 known gotaways and 27 migrant deaths. Should the illegal traffic continue to keep that pace, there could over one million gotaways and three million total encounters for fiscal year 2023.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) officially declared there is an invasion at their border on Tuesday due to the continuing historic numbers of illegal border crossings.

