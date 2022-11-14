Biden Left One Major Topic Out of His Conversation With China's President
Hold the GOP Establishment Accountable
It Looks Like Biden Is Changing His Tune on What Was Once a...
Supreme Court Rejects Bump Stock Ban Case
Let's Talk About Trump's Repeated Attacks on DeSantis
Joy Reid Really Thinks You’re *This* Dumb
Washington Post Headline on Suspected UVA Shooter Raises Eyebrows
Here's What Some Republicans Are Hoping to See Lee Zeldin Do Next
Calls to Delay Senate Leadership Elections Grow Louder
Biden Immigration Official Resigns Following Ultimatum to Quit or Be Fired
Schlichter: Don't Panic
Here's Who Tudor Dixon Is Blaming for Her Election Loss in Michigan
Arizona Republicans Officially Accuse Maricopa County of Voter Suppression
Latest Counts Indicate Who Will Likely Control the House
A Race That's Key to Democrats' Chances of Holding the House Has Been...
Tipsheet

Washington Post Headline on Suspected UVA Shooter Raises Eyebrows

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 14, 2022 12:15 PM
Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Washington Post became the center of scrutiny after publishing a story about the background of the suspected shooter at the University of Virginia with a headline that sounds like it's the beginning of a puff piece.

 "Suspected U-Va. gunman had troubled childhood, but then flourished," was the headline on the Post's story about 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr, who is accused of killing three people and wounding two others with a firearm, Sunday evening.

The Post said Jones' trouble past included growing up in a rough neighborhood in Richmond and he had been bullied at school:

Jones, who is listed in U-Va.’s student directory as an undergraduate in the College of Arts & Sciences, spent his early years living in Richmond public housing complexes, where it was often too dangerous to play outside, the Richmond-Times Dispatch reported. At night, while his mother worked, Jones was sometimes responsible for feeding his three siblings, walking to nearby grocery stores to pick up Ramen noodles or bologna. When he was 5, his parents divorced and his father left, a loss that he called 'one of the most traumatic things that happened to me in my life.'

'When I went to school, people didn’t understand me,' said Jones, then 18, telling a reporter that he attacked other children who bullied him for being smart, leading to suspensions and stints in alternative school.

The Post also reported when they called Jones' mother, the only thing she would say was, "I can tell you now that Chris was a good kid," before hanging up.

The Washington Post deleted the tweet promoting the story on their main account once users started their criticisms but, as of press time, it is still up on the Post Local Twitter account. Jokes were about how the Post's headline was similar to when they described Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the evil leader of ISIS, as an "austere religious scholar."

Jones was taken into custody Monday morning following an overnight search for his whereabouts after the shooting.

Tags: MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let’s Talk About Trump Kurt Schlichter
Let's Talk About Trump's Repeated Attacks on DeSantis Guy Benson
Latest Counts Indicate Who Will Likely Control the House Guy Benson
A Race That's Key to Democrats' Chances of Holding the House Has Been Called Leah Barkoukis
It Looks Like Biden Is Changing His Tune on What Was Once a Major Democrat Priority Rebecca Downs
Here's What Some Republicans Are Hoping to See Lee Zeldin Do Next Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Let’s Talk About Trump Kurt Schlichter