Tipsheet

Marco Rubio Asks What Everyone Is Thinking About States' Ability to Count Votes

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 09, 2022 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas

Newly reelected Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) asked on Wednesday why the state of Florida is able to accurately count over 7.5 million votes within in hours of polls closing while other states take days to count fewer votes.  

"If #Florida can count 7.5 million ballots in 5 hours how can it take days for some states to count less than 2 million?" Rubio asked.

The states that Rubio is potentially referring to state such as Arizona and Nevada, as critical election results still have not be completed and it won't be known potentially till the end of the week. In Arizona, the governors race between Kari Lake (R) and Katie Hobbs (D) and Senate race between Blake Masters (R) and Mark Kelly (D) have yet to called.

On Election Day, there were issues in many polling places with the voting machines in Maricopa County, causing delays and confusion. The issue was eventually solved but Lake's campaign and the Republican National Committee sued to keep voting locations open to make up time for the hours lost due to the machines not working, but a judge ruled for the polls to close at their normal time because the suit came too late in the evening.

In Nevada, the results in the Senate race between Adam Laxalt (R) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D) are also not finalized at press time.

Rubio won against Rep. Val Demings (D), at 57.7 percent, over 4 million votes, versus 41 percent, or 3.1 million votes. 


Tags: MIDTERM ELECTION

