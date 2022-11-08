Rep. Henry Cuellar Keeps Key Border District Blue
Tipsheet

Bill Clinton's Creepy Response to Being Asked About His Connections to Jeffrey Epstein

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 08, 2022 9:00 AM
Juan Mendoza

Former President Bill Clinton was asked about his connections to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while campaigning for Rep. Henry Cullear (D-TX) in Laredo on Monday and gave an unsettling answer. 

Real America's Voice reporter Juan Mendoza asked about Clinton's ties to Epstein, which range from meeting Epstein's victims and going on Epstein's private jet multiple times to other countries. His name 

"Any comment on your...alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein?" Mendoza asked.

Clinton took a step back and gave a smile. One of Clinton's aides motioned for him to keep moving along the line.

"I think the evidence is clear," Clinton replied before walking away.

"I am not suicidal…just in case," Mendoza also tweeted.

Other users on Twitter noted Clinton's non-response that almost reads as an admission since his connections to Epstein are not in doubt.


