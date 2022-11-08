Bill Clinton's Creepy Response to Being Asked About His Connections to Jeffrey Epstein

Former President Bill Clinton was asked about his connections to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while campaigning for Rep. Henry Cullear (D-TX) in Laredo on Monday and gave an unsettling answer.

Real America's Voice reporter Juan Mendoza asked about Clinton's ties to Epstein, which range from meeting Epstein's victims and going on Epstein's private jet multiple times to other countries. His name

"Any comment on your...alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein?" Mendoza asked.

Clinton took a step back and gave a smile. One of Clinton's aides motioned for him to keep moving along the line.

"I think the evidence is clear," Clinton replied before walking away.

I confronted @BillClinton at the rally he held with @RepCuellar in Laredo about his alleged connections to child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. “I think the answer is clear.” pic.twitter.com/ZtDR96PJwF — Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) November 7, 2022

"I am not suicidal…just in case," Mendoza also tweeted.

I am not suicidal…just in case — Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) November 7, 2022

Other users on Twitter noted Clinton's non-response that almost reads as an admission since his connections to Epstein are not in doubt.

Q: "Any comments on the... allegation of your connection to Jeffrey Epstein?"



BILL CLINTON: “I think the evidence is clear.”



I... agree? 🧐pic.twitter.com/oZFPpfIZiE — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 7, 2022

His face got red. Well, no matter what he says we know the flight logs and then there is that painting with Bill in a blue dress.... — Andrew W. (@ajw249) November 7, 2022



