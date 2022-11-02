Bill Clinton Claims Republicans Want Voters To Be 'Miserable'
Border Patrol Union Has Three Words for ACLU Being Upset at Agents Defending Themselves

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 02, 2022 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt York

The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) had a short response to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) criticizing Border Patrol agents in the El Paso Sector using pepper balls to push back a crowd of rioting illegal immigrants back into Mexico this past week.

Video of the incident was captured by the El Paso Times. A group of Venezuelans, upset at now being among the nationalities who are deported back to Mexico, crossed the Rio Grande waving flags. Witnesses at the scene said some in the crowd threw rocks and hit agents with a flagpole. The agents then used less-than-lethal force to force the group out of the United States.

"This is cruel. People seeking asylum in the United States must be treated with dignity and respect — not forcefully pushed away," the ACLU said on Tuesday.

"We read this morning that the ACLU is upset that BP agents have the audacity to defend themselves. We have a response for them. Go to hell," NBPC tweeted on Wednesday.

"Since Mayorkas won't defend agents, we'll do it for him. "Agents showed great restraint. Thanks for your professionalism. Many agents have been hospitalized with serious head injuries from rock attacks. Assaults on agents with any weapon, incl flagpoles, will not be tolerated," NBPC also tweeted.

