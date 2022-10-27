What DC Mayor Bowser Was Busy Doing As Shootings Spiraled Out of Control

The ongoing crime wave continues to be a major problem for big cities across the country and Washington, D.C. is no exception.

On Wednesday evening, two separate shootings took place in the Navy Yard neighborhood within blocks of each other. One shooting took place inside a Buffalo Wild Wings. One man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested a few blocks away at an apartment complex.

Update: One Man Shot, Arrest Made. Shots Fired in Navy Yard, Again (6:55pm last night) https://t.co/5C4Agy3Ab9 pic.twitter.com/3lgjwi9eMw — PoPville (@PoPville) October 27, 2022

In southeast D.C., two men were shot, one in the chest and the other in the stomach. After the Navy Yard shooting, another double shooting occurred in the northwest portion of the city.

#Breaking Double shooting on the 1300 block of Missouri Ave NW around 9:34pm. An adult male & a juvenile male (teen) were shot. They are both conscious and breathing. Lookout is for a H/M, black mask, blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans. #MPD — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) October 27, 2022

Meanwhile, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) was busy participating in the 35th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race.

"Whether you raced, cheered, or just came out to support our LGBTQ+ community, you made it a night to remember!" Bowser tweeted.

Thank you to everyone who helped make the 35th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race a success! Whether you raced 👠, cheered 🎉, or just came out to support our LGBTQ+ community 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️, you made it a night to remember! pic.twitter.com/NiviV8mUxj — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) October 26, 2022

Wednesday's shooting took place right down the street from where a different shooting took place outside of Nationals Park on Sunday. One man was killed in what appears to be a targeted shooting. Sunday night ended with two people getting shot in the Columbia Heights neighborhood.

Police are still monitoring the area of Navy Yard where a man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon. Last update, they were looking for a dark SUV that sped away just after the shooting. pic.twitter.com/CR5TgPni0v — Lex Juarez (@lexjuareztv) October 24, 2022



