Tipsheet

What DC Mayor Bowser Was Busy Doing As Shootings Spiraled Out of Control

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  October 27, 2022 12:30 PM
Democratic National Convention via AP

The ongoing crime wave continues to be a major problem for big cities across the country and Washington, D.C. is no exception.

On Wednesday evening, two separate shootings took place in the Navy Yard neighborhood within blocks of each other. One shooting took place inside a Buffalo Wild Wings. One man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested a few blocks away at an apartment complex.

In southeast D.C., two men were shot, one in the chest and the other in the stomach. After the Navy Yard shooting, another double shooting occurred in the northwest portion of the city.

 

Meanwhile, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) was busy participating in the 35th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race.

"Whether you raced, cheered, or just came out to support our LGBTQ+ community, you made it a night to remember!" Bowser tweeted.

Wednesday's shooting took place right down the street from where a different shooting took place outside of Nationals Park on Sunday. One man was killed in what appears to be a targeted shooting. Sunday night ended with two people getting shot in the Columbia Heights neighborhood.


