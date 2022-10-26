'Burn in Hell, You Piece of Sh*t': Jury in Waukesha Parade Attacker's Trial Reaches a Verdict

The jury in the Darrell Brooks trial found the defendant to be guilty on all charges for attacking the Waukesha Christmas parade in 2021 in a red SUV and killed six people and injured over 60 others.

Brooks was found guilty on six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit-and-run causing death, two counts of bail jumping, and battery.

Virginia Sorenson, LeAnna Owen, Tamara Durand, Jane Kulich, Wilhelm Hospel, and Jackson Sparks were killed in the attack.

As Judge Jennifer Dorow read the guilty verdicts, Brooks looked down and held his head in his hands. One man could be heard yelling at Brooks, "Burn in Hell, you piece of sh*t!" Dorow ordered the man who yelled to be removed from the room.

"Burn in hell you piece of s***" is yelled at #DarrellBrooks from the gallery. Person is removed. #WaukeshaParade pic.twitter.com/SXYzdzxw3V — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) October 26, 2022

The guilty verdict means Brooks could spend the rest of life in prison. Wisconsin does not have the death penalty.

Brooks guilt was never in doubt due to the numerous photos and videos where he could be clearly seen driving down the parade route, in addition to the multiple eyewitnesses who testified it was Brooks who was behind the wheel during the trial. In fact, some of Brooks' own witnesses he called to his defense it was him who was driving the SUV.

The guilty verdict comes after a wild three weeks where Brooks acted out on a daily basis, often accusing Dorow of violating his rights or the prosecution doing shady things to fix the trial against him. As the trial dragged on and the evidence stacked up against him, Brooks' behavior became more erratic and aggressive.