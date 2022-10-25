One President Managed to Visit Our Southern Border...and It's Not Who You Think

The president of Hungary visited the San Diego Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border in September as the border crisis rages without end and with U.S. President Joe Biden still not visiting the area.

"I'd like to personally extend my thanks & appreciation to Pres. of Hungary, Katalin Novàk, for taking time out of her schedule to visit SD Sector. It was a privilege to speak with the Pres. about our operations & the challenges faced by both our countries in securing our borders," Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke tweeted.

Novák likewise acknowledged illegal immigration is "is still a big challenge not just in #Europe, but as I have seen also in the #USA."

Illegal #migration is still a big challenge not just in #Europe, but as I have seen also in the #USA 🇺🇸. The responsibility lies in our hands, not to send the wrong, encouraging messages. pic.twitter.com/Z0GWY22u3B — Katalin Novák (@KatalinNovakMP) September 23, 2022

Biden, who has been in politics for over 40 years, has never visited the southern border in a fact-finding or oversight capacity.

Due to a variety of factors, the San Diego Sector has not been inundated with illegal immigrants compared to other sectors such as Del Rio or Yuma. However, the San Diego Sector has seen an increase in illegal activity since the start of the border crisis once Biden entered office.

