Darrell Brooks Cries During Opening Statement: There's Been Suffering on 'Both Sides'

Darrell Brooks broke down in tears while attempting to make his opening statement after the prosecution rested their case against him on Thursday. Brooks told the jury there are two sides to every story and only one side of the story in the Waukesha parade attack has been told.

"I would just first like to say, I want to bring to remembrance that I think that everyone in this room has been taught, that there's always two sides to every story. There's truly one been one side told of this story," Brooks said. "You won't hear me try to argue facts. The fact is this incident was tragic. Very tragic, that's not lost on me. Facts are that there's still a lot of people healing. A lot of families healing, on both sides.

He went on to say the evidence he will be providing to the court will prove the act he committed was not planned or intentional.

Brooks took pauses as he started to cry. He then asked the jury to keep an open mind. After finishing his remarks, Judge Jennifer Dorow had to call for a quick break so Brooks could collect himself and start questioning his first witness.

Thursday's court proceedings was once again plagued by Brooks interrupting testimony and questioning with snide remarks. When he was called out for it by Dorow and the prosecution , Brooks had another meltdown, forcing a quick recess.

"[The defendant] continues to suggest and impugn the integrity of this court and this prosecution without basis. He doesn't like it because the evidence is stacking up and stacking up and whenever it does, his response is to accuse you, the court, or the prosecutors of being unethical and hiding things," District Attorney Susan Opper said.