Portland Hosts Wild Public Hearing About Police Response to 2020 Antifa Riots

The Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing (PCCEP) hosted a public forum for city residents to provide their thoughts and experiences with the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) during the 2020 Antifa riots and it became vulgar at some points.

The event PCCEP hosted on Wednesday evening with Independent Monitor, LLC was billed as a "town hall on PPB's response to the 2020 protests. The goal of the event is to gather community input to inform IMLLC's assessment of PPB. The town hall will include key city stakeholders and result in a report, recommendations, and training plans."

While some participants voiced their anger about PPB officers using excessive force in calm tones, other decided to throw insults akin to a temper tantrum.

"You wanna f*cking see a criminal? I'll show you a f*cking criminal!" screamed riot suspect Timothy W. Swales.

Participant Roza criticized PPB's use of tear gas on the rioting crowds, claiming the repeated use of the irritant has caused women to miss their periods.

"There are people like who had a horrible skin reaction and my eyes still haven't fully healed. I have a chunk of some f*cking munition in my eye that blew up at my feet for holding a sign. F*ck you! F*ck the Portland Police! F*ck Ted Wheeler! And f*ck this sham meeting. Suck my f*cking girl d*ck, I'm out!"

Not everyone was against the PPB and had harsh words for the city's residents being proponents for rioting.

Debbie, who said she likes to travel and is liberal, said she would never go to Portland as a tourist due to the long-standing effects the riots have had on the city. She was interrupted by someone at one point telling her to shut up.

A visitor to Portland is met with hostility during a meeting about policing during the 2020 riots.



