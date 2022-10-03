Law and Order

Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Oct 03, 2022 11:45 AM
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Attacker's Trial Is Off to a Wild Start

Source: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP

Jury selection is starting today for the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused of using an SUV to run over and kill people attending a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin last year. Though it is only the first day, it is already off to a rough start due to Brooks' outlandish behavior.

According to reports, Brooks was sent back to his jail cell by Judge Jennifer Dorow because he would not stop interrupting her. Once he came back, Brooks, who is representing himself, complained he was given to much paperwork. He went on to say he does not recognize the name Darrell Brooks because he is "sovereign citizen."

Judge Dorow has ordered a recess for the fourth time today, as of press time, because of Brooks' behavior.

Brooks is being charged with the following for killing six people and injuring over 60 people in the attack, according to Fox 6:

  • Six counts of first-degree intentional homicide – use of a dangerous weapon
  • Six counts of hit-and-run involving death
  • 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety – use of a dangerous weapon
  • Two counts of bail jumping
  • One count of battery – domestic abuse
