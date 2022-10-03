Wisconsin Christmas Parade Attacker's Trial Is Off to a Wild Start

Jury selection is starting today for the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused of using an SUV to run over and kill people attending a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin last year. Though it is only the first day, it is already off to a rough start due to Brooks' outlandish behavior.

According to reports, Brooks was sent back to his jail cell by Judge Jennifer Dorow because he would not stop interrupting her. Once he came back, Brooks, who is representing himself, complained he was given to much paperwork. He went on to say he does not recognize the name Darrell Brooks because he is "sovereign citizen."

Day 1 of jury selection in #WaukeshaParade trial with defendant #DarrellBrooks representing himself. First thing this morning Brooks wouldn't stop interrupting the judge. She sent him back to his cell. Now he's back in the courtroom. No live stream of jury selection. — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) October 3, 2022

Reminder: #DarrellBrooks is claiming to be a #SovereignCitizen. He's representing himself. They are supposed to start choosing a jury today but so far that isn't going well. pic.twitter.com/X7e9rtZ2F0 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) October 3, 2022

Dorow “[Brooks] refuses to answer the simplest of questions.” She says his “sovereign citizen” declaration is an “obstructionist tactic” to not acknowledge the jurisdiction of the court. @fox6now — Bret Lemoine (@BretLemoine) October 3, 2022

Judge Dorow has ordered a recess for the fourth time today, as of press time, because of Brooks' behavior.

Breaking: minutes after the first 41 jurors entered the courtroom, Judge Dorow ordered yet another recess (the 4th today). As potential jurors entered, Brooks rambled about the constitution and kept asking Dorow for her name. @fox6now — Bret Lemoine (@BretLemoine) October 3, 2022

Brooks is being charged with the following for killing six people and injuring over 60 people in the attack, according to Fox 6: