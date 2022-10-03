border crisis

Border Congressman Has a Few Ideas on What VP Harris Should Do When She Visits Texas

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
Posted: Oct 03, 2022 3:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Congressman Tony Gonzales (R-TX) posted to Twitter his idea on what Vice President Kamala Harris (D) should do when she visit Texas next week.

"I heard you were coming to Texas next week to fundraise in Austin. It’s not too late to come to #TX23 to see the chaos your Admin has created at the southern border. I even built out an itinerary for you!" Gonzales tweeted.

Agenda items on the mock-up itinerary include: Meeting with local law enforcement, talking with farmers and ranchers who have experienced a dramatic rise in trespassing and damage to their properties, riding along with Border Patrol, and meeting with families of victims of fentanyl overdoses.  

Harris was put in charge of the Biden administration's response to the border crisis but it appears not much has been done by Harris or her office outside a few meetings with Central American leaders.

Gonzales' district in Texas, the 23rd, covers much of the land of the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas. The Del Rio Sector, among the busiest sectors at the southern border amid the current crisis, is located within 23rd Congressional District.

