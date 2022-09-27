Law and Order

New Security Footage From Ransacked Philly Wawa Shows How Young Looters Were

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Sep 27, 2022 12:55 PM
Source: Screenshot

New security camera footage inside the Philadelphia Wawa store that was looted over the weekend was released as Philadelphia Police say some of the perpetrators were as young as 10-years-old.

"The bottom line is that we can not have this type of behavior happening in the city," said Deputy Commissioner John Stanford, according to Fox29. "The onus can't always fall on police or other organizations, some of that falls on parents have to raise children properly."

Video taken by store employees and people within the large group of teens show the crowd not only damaging the store and stealing items, but also getting into fights outside and jumping on cars.

Beyond the spontaneous looting, Philadelphia officially reached its 400th homicide for 2022.

