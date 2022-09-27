New Security Footage From Ransacked Philly Wawa Shows How Young Looters Were

New security camera footage inside the Philadelphia Wawa store that was looted over the weekend was released as Philadelphia Police say some of the perpetrators were as young as 10-years-old.

"The bottom line is that we can not have this type of behavior happening in the city," said Deputy Commissioner John Stanford, according to Fox29. "The onus can't always fall on police or other organizations, some of that falls on parents have to raise children properly."

WATCH: New ?@Wawa? provided store surveillance video to @phillypolice who say at least 100 people, mostly juveniles, “some as young as 10yrs old” shoplifting & ransacking Wawa store on Roosevelt Blvd & jumping on vehicles parked out front Saturday 8pm ?@FOX29philly? pic.twitter.com/mMY5Jec6Gd — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) September 27, 2022

Video taken by store employees and people within the large group of teens show the crowd not only damaging the store and stealing items, but also getting into fights outside and jumping on cars.

A large group of criminals ransacked a WaWa store tonight in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/bviiexZJR2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 25, 2022

Beyond the spontaneous looting, Philadelphia officially reached its 400th homicide for 2022.