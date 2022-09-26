Law and Order

America's Crime Crisis: Weekend of September 23

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
Posted: Sep 26, 2022 1:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It was another chaotic weekend for American cities as the crime crisis continues to be a major issue. This is what happened in a few of the country's biggest cities over the weekend.

Philadelphia: The biggest news to come out of Philadelphia is when young people looted and damaged a WaWa store in the city's northeast side. In addition to people ransacking the store, large groups were engaged in fighting each other in the parking lot.

Beyond the breakdown of law and order at the WaWa, a two-year-old was shot twice in the back. In total, at least 20 people were shot during the first weekend of fall, with four deaths, according to Fox 29.

Chicago: The Chicago Sun-Times reports almost 40 people were shot this weekend, seven were killed. One incident involved a 13-year-old boy walking on a sidewalk with a friend about 8:35 p.m. Friday when someone in a black SUV opened fire. He was shot in the ankle and was listed in good condition.

New Orleans: The New Orleans Police Department announced they are hiring civilians to respond to handle calls and certain crimes in order free up uniformed officers to patrol for more serious crimes, according to Fox News.

"As we take calls over the phone, there may be some evidence that needs to be collected with that call. We’ll have civilian investigators to go out and collect that evidence instead of an officer having to go out there and collect that evidence," said New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson on Thursday.

The New Orleans Police Department had 150 officers leave the force as the city is now the murder capital of the country, recording 52 homicides per 100,000 residents.

